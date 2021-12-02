Dec. 2: Soundcheck Presents Performances from Miss Britt & Woogie Wilcox, CJ May

Tune in for the premiere of the final episode and season 3 finale of SCVTV’s music show — Soundcheck — showcasing the rock sounds of the dynamic duo Miss Britt & Woogie Wilcox, and acoustic stylings of CJ May in a live, on-location performance at the Rancho Camulos Museum that will be broadcast on all of SCVTV’s platforms this Thursday.

This brand new episode is airing on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. and is showcasing locally-based, up-and-coming talent who will perform their original music in the natural and scenic ambiance of the historic Rancho Camulos Museum, located 10 miles west of Valencia on scenic Highway 126.

The episode will be airing on Soundcheck’s Facebook page, SCVTV.com, Spectrum Channel 20, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Apple TV app, and Roku app.

Soundcheck is SCVTV’s music show that highlights Santa Clarita Valley musicians and their original music. Soundcheck aims to showcase up-and-coming performers who are locally based. For Season 3, the artists have been performing outdoors at the scenic and historic property, the Rancho Camulos Museum. Past seasons of Soundcheck have showcased the artists’ performances in a live concert setting at The MAIN in Newhall–Season 1–and in a virtual format–Season 2. To see more from Soundcheck, visit http://scvsoundcheck.com.

For more information about the Rancho Camulos Museum, head to https://www.ranchocamulos.org.

Here’s more about this episode’s featured musicians:

Miss Britt & Woogie Wilcox: the power couple Miss Britt & Woogie Wilcox have been writing, producing, and performing together for several years throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. Miss Britt’s smooth RnB delivery blends well with the Hip-Hop roots of Woogie Wilcox. You can check them out on Instagram (@missbritttribe, @woogiewilcox) as well as Spotify.

CJ May: Playing guitar since his youth, CJ May combines a mix of blues, jazz, and hard rock in his playing style, along with a smooth vocal delivery that evidently shows in each performance. His recent EP “White Trash” was released late 2020. The Four song EP features, “Little Thing”, and “Lost and Profound: @cjmaymusic.

About SCVTV

The SCVTV Community Media Center is a space where the convergence of creatives, historians, educators, students, nonprofits, media professionals and businesses collaborate to create high-quality, localized tv and web programming for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCVTV’s mission is to operate the City of Santa Clarita’s public television channel and Community Media Center under contract with the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority; to provide its platform and media services through community access and original programming opportunities that highlight local arts and culture, musicians, history, education, government, nonprofits and civic affairs; and to facilitate educational media production and marketing opportunities. For more information about SCVTV, visit SCVTV.com. Media, please contact Jessica Boyer at jboyer@scvtv.com.

