header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 15
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Dec 3: Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Announces 2nd Community Partnership Children’s Concert
| Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert.

“Peter and the Wolf” will be performed by the advanced ensemble, Novae Sinfonia, at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for students and seniors, $26 for general admission. Children five and under are free.

This symphonic folk tale with story and music written by Russian composer Sergei in 1936 was designed to introduce children to the orchestra, with each character in the story represented by a different instrument. The original presentation was a huge success, and it has become a beloved tale enjoyed by children, and children-at-heart, world-wide.

The story is of a curious boy, Peter, who goes over the garden wall, despite his grandfather’s warning about wolves. He encounters many animals along his journey including a bird, a duck, a cat, and the Wolf; each represented by a different instrument or section in the orchestra. Peter is able to save and  protect his animal friends and secure a safe home for the wolf by tale’s end. Many life lessons are learned through this story, including bravery is an admirable trait; bullying others is wrong; if you see someone in danger, say something to them; celebrate our differences; and music is the universal language.

Partnering with the Santa Clarita Ballet Company with choreography by Carole Guidry, the SCVYO is proud to bring this family-friendly and engaging story to life. Comical narration of the tale will be expertly delivered by our Artistic Director, Rachel Iba, who will also conduct the ensemble. CalArts alumna, Stephanie Delazeri, returns this year as the graphic artist and set designer. Her colorful promotional artwork will be featured on various items available for sale at the concert.

Children will have the opportunity to create their favorite animal character at our arts center and explore the “Instrument Petting Zoo” sponsored by Nick Rail Music of Valencia. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

Also on the program will be “How to Train Your Dragon” by John Powell, Dvorak’s New World Symphony, and more.

All proceeds from this concert will help Novae Sinfonia musicians travel to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall in April 2024.

To purchase tickets, learn more about programs and how to give support, please visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Dec 3: Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Announces 2nd Community Partnership Children’s Concert

Dec 3: Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Announces 2nd Community Partnership Children’s Concert
Wednesday, Nov 15, 2023
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 9: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park

Dec. 9: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023
Lights All Aglow! Don’t miss the Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, Dec. 9. Starting at 5 p.m., the Friends of Hart Park welcome all to enjoy the petting zoo, a visit with Santa Claus, crafts, raffle and more exciting activities. Make sure to bring the whole family for this fun, free, holiday event.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 17: Daughtry to Appear at Santa Clarita PAC

Jan. 17: Daughtry to Appear at Santa Clarita PAC
Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons is excited to be welcoming Daughtry on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
FULL STORY...

Dec. 2: ‘Winter Dreams’ Santa Clarita Symphony Concert

Dec. 2: ‘Winter Dreams’ Santa Clarita Symphony Concert
Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023
Experience the enchantment of Winter Dreams in the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra's charming winter program for 2023. The concert will be held Saturday, Dec 0, at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
FULL STORY...

‘Beachcomber’ On Stage at The MAIN

‘Beachcomber’ On Stage at The MAIN
Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023
Written by Phil and Nancy Lantis and directed by Barry Agin "Beachcomber," a comedy/drams from Eclipse Theatre LA, is on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends through Nov. 26.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
First Flu Death of the Season in L.A. County Confirmed
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first reported influenza-associated death of the 2023-24 influenza season.
First Flu Death of the Season in L.A. County Confirmed
Dec 3: Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Announces 2nd Community Partnership Children’s Concert
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert.
Dec 3: Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Announces 2nd Community Partnership Children’s Concert
CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety
With the help of the $225,000 Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant, the California Highway Patrol will continue to empower the state’s senior community with a free specialized driving course designed with them in mind.
CHP Receives Grant to Enhance Senior Driving Safety
CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Tim Tiemann, managing director of California State University, Northridge’s Innovation Incubator, has been appointed to the United States Small Business Administration’s Invention, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Advisory Committee.
CSUN Director Named Appointee for Small Business Administration
Today in SCV History (Nov. 15)
1978 - Southern Pacific Saugus depot closes; later moved to Hart Park [story]
Saugus depot
Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique
Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefitting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 18: Relay for Life Holiday Boutique
Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony
Valencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.
Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony
Single Mothers Outreach Announces Empowering HeArts Honorees
Single Mothers Outreach has announced the honorees chosen for its 2024 Empowering HeArts Gala. Evelia Scanlon, Renard Thomas, Stacy Fennell, Jenny Striplin, Monica Castaneda and Lynn Rabago will each have their stories shared in the form of a unique piece of art created by a local artist.
Single Mothers Outreach Announces Empowering HeArts Honorees
Dec. 2: 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival
Embark on a stellar journey through the pages of imagination at the 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Dec. 2: 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival
Dec. 9: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Lights All Aglow! Don’t miss the Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, Dec. 9. Starting at 5 p.m., the Friends of Hart Park welcome all to enjoy the petting zoo, a visit with Santa Claus, crafts, raffle and more exciting activities. Make sure to bring the whole family for this fun, free, holiday event.
Dec. 9: Free Barnyard Light Tour at Hart Park
Jan. 17: Daughtry to Appear at Santa Clarita PAC
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons is excited to be welcoming Daughtry on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
Jan. 17: Daughtry to Appear at Santa Clarita PAC
Valencia Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Advances to SCSBOA Championships
The Valencia High school Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard has been selected to compete in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association championships after earning top honors at the Moorpark Battle of the Bands 2023/2A Prelims Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Valencia Pride of the Vikings Marching Band Advances to SCSBOA Championships
Dec. 2: ‘Winter Dreams’ Santa Clarita Symphony Concert
Experience the enchantment of Winter Dreams in the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra's charming winter program for 2023. The concert will be held Saturday, Dec 0, at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Dec. 2: ‘Winter Dreams’ Santa Clarita Symphony Concert
‘Beachcomber’ On Stage at The MAIN
Written by Phil and Nancy Lantis and directed by Barry Agin "Beachcomber," a comedy/drams from Eclipse Theatre LA, is on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends through Nov. 26.
‘Beachcomber’ On Stage at The MAIN
Saugus High Marching Centurions Qualify for SCSBOA Championships
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions have qualified for the 2023 Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association championships, providing seniors one last crescendo.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Qualify for SCSBOA Championships
SCV Historical Society Hosts First Advisory Board Meeting
The first official meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board was held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Hart Hall in Newhall.
SCV Historical Society Hosts First Advisory Board Meeting
Hello Auto Group Seeks Donations for Thanksgiving Dinners
Hello Auto Group in the Santa Clarita Valley is seeking support for "Hello Gives Thanks, a Turkey Drive," an initiative that aims to make this Thanksgiving a little brighter for those in need within the community.
Hello Auto Group Seeks Donations for Thanksgiving Dinners
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
CSUN Dean Says College Degree Still Holds Value
Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2
The Master's University men's soccer team gave up two second-half goals to come away on the short end of the 1-2 score against the Hope International Royals in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday played at Menlo College in Atherton, Calif.
Mustangs Drop Title Match to Hope International 1-2
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey
Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community.
Residents Encouraged to Participate in Housing Survey
Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
On Friday, Nov. 10, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, with several CalArtians among 98 genre-spanning categories.
Several CalArts Alum Nominated for 2024 Grammys
Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams were impressive Saturday at the Wyatt Balman Invitational hosted by Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Mustangs Dominate at Wyatt Balman Invitational
Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M
Who says you need to move to Napa to own a winery in California?!
Agua Dulce Winery Listed Just Under $15M
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: