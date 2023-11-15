Dec 3: Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Announces 2nd Community Partnership Children’s Concert

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Community Partnership Children’s Concert.

“Peter and the Wolf” will be performed by the advanced ensemble, Novae Sinfonia, at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Dec 3, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for students and seniors, $26 for general admission. Children five and under are free.

This symphonic folk tale with story and music written by Russian composer Sergei in 1936 was designed to introduce children to the orchestra, with each character in the story represented by a different instrument. The original presentation was a huge success, and it has become a beloved tale enjoyed by children, and children-at-heart, world-wide.

The story is of a curious boy, Peter, who goes over the garden wall, despite his grandfather’s warning about wolves. He encounters many animals along his journey including a bird, a duck, a cat, and the Wolf; each represented by a different instrument or section in the orchestra. Peter is able to save and protect his animal friends and secure a safe home for the wolf by tale’s end. Many life lessons are learned through this story, including bravery is an admirable trait; bullying others is wrong; if you see someone in danger, say something to them; celebrate our differences; and music is the universal language.

Partnering with the Santa Clarita Ballet Company with choreography by Carole Guidry, the SCVYO is proud to bring this family-friendly and engaging story to life. Comical narration of the tale will be expertly delivered by our Artistic Director, Rachel Iba, who will also conduct the ensemble. CalArts alumna, Stephanie Delazeri, returns this year as the graphic artist and set designer. Her colorful promotional artwork will be featured on various items available for sale at the concert.

Children will have the opportunity to create their favorite animal character at our arts center and explore the “Instrument Petting Zoo” sponsored by Nick Rail Music of Valencia. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

Also on the program will be “How to Train Your Dragon” by John Powell, Dvorak’s New World Symphony, and more.

All proceeds from this concert will help Novae Sinfonia musicians travel to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall in April 2024.

To purchase tickets, learn more about programs and how to give support, please visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...