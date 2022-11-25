Dec. 4: Second Annual Newhall Holiday Marketplace

Kick-off the holiday season in style by attending a variety of shows and entertainment opportunities at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, this December. From the monthly 10 by 10 Variety Night, to a dance performance, to comedy and art, The MAIN is the place to be to get into the holiday spirit.
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Santa Clarita, reported the newly refurbished Diamond Princess welcomed guests onboard for its inaugural sailing from its new homeport, San Diego on Sunday, Nov. 20. The sailing milestone completes the Princess Cruises fleet.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 21 new deaths throughout L.A. County over the Thanksgiving holiday in a report that includes numbers for the past two days, as well as 5,244 new cases countywide and 140 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
A bereavement support group to better understand and cope with grief after the loss of a loved one is held Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, Education Room 1 24525 Town Center Drive. Valencia, CA 91355.
College of the Canyons sophomore Aly Grodell has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and All-State Teams, in addition to being named the Western State Conference, South Division Player of the Year to highlight the Cougars' haul of postseason accolades.
The Los Angeles County Museum of Arts presented Wednesday a one-year anniversary performance of Diné artist and composer Raven Chacon’s (Music MFA 04) Pulitzer Prize-winning work Voiceless Mass at the First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.
Outside chilly winds blew and the night was fairly quiet, but inside the Newhall Community Center was a stark contrast as hundreds of Santa Clarita families stayed warm, filled their bellies with a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoyed the company of their loved ones.
The city of Santa Clarita awarded a $3.3 million design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates Tuesday night to prepare for an expansion of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on the undeveloped southeastern portion of the 38-acre property.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA — No. 9 College of the Canyons had its historic postseason run come to an end on Tuesday, taking No. 1 Chaffey College into a scoreless overtime period before eventually falling 2-0 in the third round of the California Community College Athletic Association Southern California Regionals.
No. 10 College of the Canyons Women's Volleyball advances to face No. 2 Irvine Valley College (20-4) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 with a trip to the 2022 California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament up for grabs.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration National Weather Service Forecast Office in Oxnard has issued a High Wind Warning remains in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov 24 and a wind advisory in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 for the Santa Clarita Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys and San Fernando Valley.
