Celebrate The Winter Season at L.A. County Parks

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of two favorite winter celebrations: Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park.

This year, families, seniors, and teens can enjoy these free, holiday festivals across 62 L.A. County parks from Dec. 6 through Dec. 21.

The PAD Winter Wonderlands are co-sponsored by Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, and the L.A. County Probation Department.

PAD, launched in 2010, has proven to be a successful prevention and intervention program that provides multiple benefits to vulnerable communities, decreasing violence and crime, and increasing social cohesion and community well-being. PADs also provide access to valuable health, wellness, and recreational resources.

Both Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park offer extended park hours and are designed to bring all families together for holiday fun.

“We are very proud to create a joyous holiday celebration for families, seniors, teens and people of all ages to come together to celebrate, connect, and create cherished memories at their local L.A. County Park,” said Norma E. García-González, Director of Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park reflect our commitment to build a sense of community through free, accessible, and engaging experiences for all residents of Los Angeles County.”

All activities are free and are first-come, first-served while supplies last.

Winter Wonderland: Experience the magic of winter every Friday and Saturday from Dec. 6 to Dec. 21 as 34 L.A. County parks are transformed into festive PAD Winter Wonderlands. The PAD Winter Wonderland events feature 40 to 80 tons of snow, sled runs and snow play, live entertainment, crafts, raffle prizes, refreshments and more. Parks After Dark offers special programming with extended park hours, providing families, seniors, teens and kids with a safe, open-air holiday experience to enjoy within their communities.

Date: Dec. 6 – 21, 2024

-Fridays: 4 – 8 pm

-Saturdays: 12 – 4 pm or 4 – 8 pm (varies by park)

-For details see: https://parks.lacounty.gov/winterpad/

Location: 34 L.A. County Parks

Activities:

-Snow Days: 40 to 80 tons of snow for snow play

-Winter activities: Photos with a holiday character

-Holiday Crafts: Activities may include decorating gingerbread houses, fleece scarves, frame magnets, etc. Gift wrapping also offered

-Raffle: Join the free raffle for exciting gifts

-Free toys: For children up to age 18 (limited supplies)

-Refreshments: Taste holiday treats

-Teen Zone: Games, DJ, workshops, etc

-Sports and Exercise Classes: Join sports activities or an exercise class

-Dancing and Live Music: Enjoy dance sessions or live performances that celebrate the season

-Health Outreach and Social Service Resource Fairs: Include healthy cooking demonstrations, health information booths, and connections to local social services.

Holidays in the Park: These events are separate from the PAD Winter Wonderland locations, offering a more focused, neighborhood-based holiday experience. Celebrate the winter season with L.A. County Parks from Dec. 7 through Dec. 14, where the holidays come to life. Bring the whole family to enjoy delicious treats, arts and crafts, fun games, raffle prizes, music and live performances, and more.

Dates: Dec. 7 – 14, 2024 (times vary by park)

Location: 28 L.A. County Parks

Activities:

Live entertainment: Music and live performances

Holiday activities: May include facepainting, balloon artists, puppeteers, photos with holiday characters, etc.

Free raffle: Enter a free gift drawing

Family games: Fun games for children to adults

Holiday Crafts: May include cookie decorating, making ornaments, decorating gingerbread houses, DIY wreaths, stocking decorating, holiday card designs, etc.

For more details on park locations, dates and times for Winter Wonderland and Holidays in the Park visit parks.lacounty.gov/winter

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...