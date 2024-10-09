Oct. 12: Household Hazardous Waste, E-Waste Recycling Event in Val Verde

|
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo today announced a renewed bi-partisan call for a state of emergency to support the health and safety of communities impacted by the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Circle K is is helping customers gear up for the last stretch of 2024 with a major fuel discount across the West Coast
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Val Verde.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement commenting on the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the final $49.2 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25:
Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans is excited to announce a strategic partnership with the Warrior Heritage Foundation, which was unanimously approved by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors yesterday.
The California Department of Public Health reports that a third human case of bird flu has been confirmed in California.
California State University, Northridge students can now earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance, beginning this fall.
The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, is excited to host the Girls Try Hockey for Free Day, a special event designed to introduce girls to the thrilling sport of hockey.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will present a special fundraising concert featuring SCVYO's talented students alongside the acclaimed Los Angeles-based professional ensemble, Bridge to Everywhere.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, beginning at 5 p.m. in closed session. Open session will follow at 6 p.m.
1861
Pioneer Acton rancher & stonecutter George Blum born in Switzerland
]
Los Angeles County residents have access to updated free COVID-19 vaccines designed to target strains currently circulating and causing most infections. The updated vaccine is strongly recommended this fall for residents ages 6 months and older.
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste at the free Household Hazardous/E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Doug Bonelli, who represents the family trust that owns the land that houses the Saugus Swap Meet on the site of the former Saugus Speedway, has announced that more than 60 years of history will come to an end on Saturday, Oct. 27
After many months of preparation and rehearsals, high school marching bands across the country are kicking off the 2024 competitive season. The Saugus High School Marching Centurions and Color Guard competed Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Downey Field Tournament.
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
The Small Business Development Center and city of Santa Clarita invites Santa Clarita small businesses to attend the free “Enhancing Your Digital Footprint Webinar Series” to learn tips on how to create and improve your digital footprint.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced that applications are now available for those who want to start their own Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation (MEHKO) with permitting to begin Nov. 1.
The Los Angeles Superior Court has ruled that Christopher Hubbart, the sexually violent predator dubbed the "Pillowcase Rapist," is to be housed in the Antelope Valley.
1858
Butterfield Overland Mail stage makes first trek through SCV
]
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Canyon Country woman.
College of the Canyons cross country competed at the annual 3C2A Southern California Preview hosted by Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga on Friday, Oct. 4, with both Cougars squads faring well at the meet, which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.which attracted more than 20 participating programs for each race.
Trent Rickard scored his first career hat trick as The Master's men's soccer team defeated the Park-Gilbert Buccaneers 3-0 Saturday, Oct. 5 at Reese Field in Newhall.
