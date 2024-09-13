L.A. County Parks Invites Public to SCV Community Meetings

The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting community meetings this month at 67 parks and nature center locations, including Castaic Sports Complex and Placerita Canyon Nature Center in the month of September.

All community members are invited to fill out surveys at the meetings to help shape the future of their local park’s programs and services.

As residents who know their neighborhoods best, community members’ suggestions and comments are essential for County Parks to plan changes, improvements, and future programs and parks. Those who complete a survey also can enter a raffle for a prize drawing.

“These listening sessions give the public a chance to share their comments and ideas directly to our LA County Parks staff,” said Norma Edith García-Gonzalez, Director, LA County Parks. “We want to start a conversation with the people we serve. It’s also an opportunity for our park staff to meet park users and describe our plans and projects. These lively discussions with our visitors, residents and neighbors help inspire and inform our work.”

There will be light snacks, language translations and children’s activities available at these meetings.

Santa Clarita Meetings:

Saturday, Sept. 21, 10-11 a.m. at the Castaic Sports Complex, 31230 Castaic Road, Castaic, CA 91384

Saturday, Sept. 28, 10-11 a.m. at Placerita Canyon Nature Center, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321

For more information about park community meeting dates and locations visit: https://parks.lacounty.gov/annual-community-meeting/. Dates and times vary by location and are subject to change.

About the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation

The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation manages 181 parks. It also operates a network of nine regional parks, 38 neighborhood parks, 20 community parks, 16 wildlife sanctuaries, eight nature centers, 41 public swimming pools, 23 splash pads, 14 lakes including three with swimming beaches, more than 240 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, biking and horseback riding and the largest municipal golf system in the nation, consisting of 20 golf courses at 18 facilities. The department also maintains four botanical centers: The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, the South Coast Botanic Garden, Descanso Gardens and Virginia Robinson Gardens. The department also owns the iconic Hollywood Bowl and the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, providing County residents with valuable entertainment and cultural resources. Visit: https://parks.lacounty.gov/

