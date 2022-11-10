Dec. 6: Girl Talk at Henry Mayo Focuses on Mental Health

Girl Talk is a series of informative evenings where you can get answers to your medical questions in an enjoyable atmosphere. The Dec. 6 session of Girl Talk at the Henry Mayo Center will focus on Mental Health.

The event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center, 23803 McBean Parkway, First Floor Room 4-7.

Our experts will answer all of your questions. Experts include:

Clinical Hypnotherapist Angela Fritz

Executive Director at Circle of Hope Laura Kirchhoff

Ijendu Korie, Psychiatry at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Unit

Michelle Lambarena, Director of Leadership and Organizational Development at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Mental Health First Aid Champion and Facilitator

Chaplain Supervisor of Spiritual Care Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Sandra Weinberg, MDiv

Moderated by Amanda Woodworth, M.D., Director of Breast Health for Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Breast Surgical Oncologist and Associate Professor of Surgery at Keck Medicine of USC.

For questions, please call (661) 200-1300 or email Adrienne Thompson at thompsona@henrymayo.com.

For more information and a list of classes visit the Henry Mayo Center.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...