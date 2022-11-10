Dec. 6: Girl Talk at Henry Mayo Focuses on Mental Health

Girl Talk is a series of informative evenings where you can get answers to your medical questions in an enjoyable atmosphere. The Dec. 6 session of Girl Talk at the Henry Mayo Center will focus on Mental Health.
The event will be held Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center, 23803 McBean Parkway, First Floor Room 4-7.
Our experts will answer all of your questions. Experts include:
Clinical Hypnotherapist Angela Fritz
Executive Director at Circle of Hope Laura Kirchhoff
Ijendu Korie, Psychiatry at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Unit
Michelle Lambarena, Director of Leadership and Organizational Development at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Mental Health First Aid Champion and Facilitator
Chaplain Supervisor of Spiritual Care Services at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Sandra Weinberg, MDiv
Moderated by Amanda Woodworth, M.D., Director of Breast Health for Keck Medicine of USC and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Breast Surgical Oncologist and Associate Professor of Surgery at Keck Medicine of USC.
For questions, please call (661) 200-1300 or email Adrienne Thompson at thompsona@henrymayo.com.
For more information and a list of classes visit the Henry Mayo Center.
