Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony

Embrace the holiday spirit as you shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefitting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Valencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.
Single Mothers Outreach has announced the honorees chosen for its 2024 Empowering HeArts Gala. Evelia Scanlon, Renard Thomas, Stacy Fennell, Jenny Striplin, Monica Castaneda and Lynn Rabago will each have their stories shared in the form of a unique piece of art created by a local artist.
Embark on a stellar journey through the pages of imagination at the 16th Annual Family Literacy Festival will be held Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Public Library, Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Lights All Aglow! Don’t miss the Barnyard Light Tour at William S. Hart Park on Saturday, Dec. 9. Starting at 5 p.m., the Friends of Hart Park welcome all to enjoy the petting zoo, a visit with Santa Claus, crafts, raffle and more exciting activities. Make sure to bring the whole family for this fun, free, holiday event.
The Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons is excited to be welcoming Daughtry on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
The Valencia High school Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard has been selected to compete in the 2023 Southern California Schools Band and Orchestra Association championships after earning top honors at the Moorpark Battle of the Bands 2023/2A Prelims Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 11.
Experience the enchantment of Winter Dreams in the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra's charming winter program for 2023. The concert will be held Saturday, Dec 0, at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Written by Phil and Nancy Lantis and directed by Barry Agin "Beachcomber," a comedy/drams from Eclipse Theatre LA, is on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends through Nov. 26.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions have qualified for the 2023 Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association championships, providing seniors one last crescendo.
The first official meeting of the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society Advisory Board was held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Hart Hall in Newhall.
Hello Auto Group in the Santa Clarita Valley is seeking support for "Hello Gives Thanks, a Turkey Drive," an initiative that aims to make this Thanksgiving a little brighter for those in need within the community.
A college degree has the power to transform lives – from higher earnings to upward mobility in the job market – and for decades research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.
The Master's University men's soccer team gave up two second-half goals to come away on the short end of the 1-2 score against the Hope International Royals in the Golden State Athletic Conference Championship game Saturday played at Menlo College in Atherton, Calif.
Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community.
On Friday, Nov. 10, the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards, with several CalArtians among 98 genre-spanning categories.
The Master's University men's and women's swim teams were impressive Saturday at the Wyatt Balman Invitational hosted by Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Who says you need to move to Napa to own a winery in California?!
No. 17 College of the Canyons knocked off No. 9 Ventura College 21-19 at Cougar Stadium on Saturday, doing its best to try and spoil the Pirates' postseason plans by coming away with a satisfying victory against its conference rival in the regular season finale.
This month, students, faculty and staff gathered at The Master’s University to watch five finalists compete to win The Master Interview, a month-long interview competition hosted by the Office of Career Services.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of eight productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 13 - Sunday, Nov. 19.
With over 100 miles of trails, thousands of acres of open space and 37 parks located throughout the City, Santa Clarita is not just perfect for families, but also for our four-legged family members.
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a free, LifeForward Workshop highlighting childcare, Saturday, Nov. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Valencia Methodist Church.
