November 14
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181. [story]
Saugus School
Dec. 8: Valencia Marketplace Tree Lighting Ceremony
| Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023

Valencia Marketplace treeValencia Marketplace is scheduled to host its annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

Children will have the opportunity to visit and take photos with Santa Claus, and there will be musical entertainment provided by local schools and magical entertainment by Magic Castle Magician and balloon artist Dennis Forel.

At 7 p.m., local civic leaders will bring holiday greetings to the guests and then the dignitaries, along with Santa, will light up the holiday tree. Musical entertainment and surprises will follow.

The event is to be held at the Valencia Marketplace Amphitheater on The Old Road, near Mod Pizza, 25910 The Old Road Ste B-1, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

