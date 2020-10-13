Assault Newhall Metrolink Station
Deputies detained two individuals and ultimately arrested one in connection with their assault investigation at the Newhall Metrolink Station. Bobby Block

 

Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020

By Perry Smith - The Signal

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were once again called to investigate an assault reported near the train tracks in Newhall.

Deputies responded to Market Street, near Railroad Avenue, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday regarding an assault — specifically a report that two men were fighting with knives.

The fight apparently ended before deputies arrived, but responding officers canvassed the area and found a man in an alley behind Main Street who matched the description of an individual who was later determined to be a suspect, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Additional deputies arrived and were able to locate the person who was determined to be the victim, near the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue.

During the course of their investigation, deputies determined “the suspect approached the victim, who was seated on a bench, and began yelling at him after an unidentified female adult had first begun yelling at the victim,” according to an email from Arriaga, citing the preliminary report from the field.

“During a verbal argument, the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and began swinging at the victim,” Arriaga added, from the report. “The suspect repeatedly attempted to stab the victim until the suspect eventually walked away, out of view.”

The suspect was later positively identified by the victim, and then arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon

The victim did not suffer any injury and was released at the scene, per station officials.

One of the challenges noted by deputies during the course of the investigation was a lack of security cameras at the heavily trafficked Metrolink location, which witnessed an assault a week ago in which someone did suffer significant injuries.

In that incident, deputies responded to an assault reported Oct. 6 at the Newhall Metrolink Station in which a good Samaritan intervened during what appeared to be an alleged domestic violence attack between a man and a woman. The good Samaritan ended up being assaulted and the suspect in that attack later turned himself in to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Deputies Search for Evidence at Newhall Metrolink Station

Deputies search the area surrounding the station for additional evidence. Bobby Block

No Comments for : Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Oct. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting

    Oct. 15: SCV Water’s Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Teleconference Meeting

    16 mins ago
  • California Public Health Encourages Safer Halloween Alternatives

    California Public Health Encourages Safer Halloween Alternatives

    49 mins ago
  • Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events

    Circle of Hope Announces 31 Days of Hope Community Partners, Events

    2 hours ago
  • Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App

    Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App

    3 hours ago
  • Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting

    Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Community College District’s Teleconference Business Meeting

    3 hours ago
  • Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station

    Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station

    4 hours ago
  • Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Acton Crash

    Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Acton Crash

    5 hours ago
  • Oct. 14: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting

    Oct. 14: Water Resources & Watershed Committee Teleconference Meeting

    5 hours ago
  • Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion

    Oct. 19: Santa Clarita Public Library’s Spooky History Virtual Panel Discussion

    6 hours ago
  • Oct. 24: COC Hosting Virtual Green STEM Summit

    Oct. 24: COC Hosting Virtual Green STEM Summit

    7 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.