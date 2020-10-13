Deputies Respond to Another Assault Near Newhall Metrolink Station

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were once again called to investigate an assault reported near the train tracks in Newhall.

Deputies responded to Market Street, near Railroad Avenue, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday regarding an assault — specifically a report that two men were fighting with knives.

The fight apparently ended before deputies arrived, but responding officers canvassed the area and found a man in an alley behind Main Street who matched the description of an individual who was later determined to be a suspect, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Additional deputies arrived and were able to locate the person who was determined to be the victim, near the intersection of Market Street and Railroad Avenue.

During the course of their investigation, deputies determined “the suspect approached the victim, who was seated on a bench, and began yelling at him after an unidentified female adult had first begun yelling at the victim,” according to an email from Arriaga, citing the preliminary report from the field.

“During a verbal argument, the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket and began swinging at the victim,” Arriaga added, from the report. “The suspect repeatedly attempted to stab the victim until the suspect eventually walked away, out of view.”

The suspect was later positively identified by the victim, and then arrested on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon

The victim did not suffer any injury and was released at the scene, per station officials.

One of the challenges noted by deputies during the course of the investigation was a lack of security cameras at the heavily trafficked Metrolink location, which witnessed an assault a week ago in which someone did suffer significant injuries.

In that incident, deputies responded to an assault reported Oct. 6 at the Newhall Metrolink Station in which a good Samaritan intervened during what appeared to be an alleged domestic violence attack between a man and a woman. The good Samaritan ended up being assaulted and the suspect in that attack later turned himself in to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.