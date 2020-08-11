Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.
The call came in at around 11 a.m. from a man in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near a Wendy’s.
“The male caller stated that he had a gun in his hand and shot someone in a vehicle,” said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Upon canvassing the area, deputies were unable to locate the caller and did not find a vehicle, nor did they find evidence of a shooting, according to Navarro-Suarez. No one was detained following an investigation, said Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
The call prompted a rapid and large response from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, where heavily-armed deputies patrolled the scene and temporarily shut down Soledad Canyon Road in both directions to conduct an investigation.
“When you get a call like that it’s going to require a tremendous response. Deputies do canvas and search the immediate area,” Navarro-Suarez said. “It is not uncommon for someone to call the Sheriff’s stations and any information we receive we are definitely going to go out and investigate. Lots of deputies responded but no crime was committed.”
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were momentarily staged and confirmed no one was treated on the scene for injury, according to spokesman Christopher Thomas.
At the time of the incident, Wendy’s manager Catherine Romero said she heard a single shot while taking her break outside of the building.
“I was outside, so I could kind of hear a boom, like a shot,” Romero said. “After that, I didn’t hear anything. … I got really scared when they told me (it was a possible shooting).”
When deputies arrived, they questioned Romero and evacuated the Wendy’s.
“They came inside (the restaurant), but they didn’t find anything,” she added.
Law enforcement cleared the scene just before noon.
Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a shooting on Soledad Canyon Road, near a Wendy’s, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Deputies approach the rear of the building next to Wendy’s in the parking lot at the scene of a possible shooting. Dan Watson/The Signal
Deputies block off Soledad Canyon Road at the scene of a possible shooting in Canyon Country. Dan Watson/The Signal
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
In an effort to assist renters with limited means affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
In separate incidents, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a wanted felon and his companion on felony warrants last week and three suspects on auto theft charges Friday and over the weekend.
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Wednesday that it will receive a $10 million allocation from the $1.220 billion CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds awarded to Los Angeles County by the U.S. Treasury for COVID-19-related expenditures (Spending Plan).
Compliance with the Health Officer Orders is paramount for the long-term reopening of many economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of residents, which includes consumers and those who make up the workforce of these sectors.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.