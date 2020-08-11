[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
91°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 11
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
| Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Possible Canyon Country Shooting
Deputies have blcoked off Soledad Canyon at the scene of a shooting in Canyon Country. Photo credit: The Signal

 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.

The call came in at around 11 a.m. from a man in the 19000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near a Wendy’s.

“The male caller stated that he had a gun in his hand and shot someone in a vehicle,” said Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Upon canvassing the area, deputies were unable to locate the caller and did not find a vehicle, nor did they find evidence of a shooting, according to Navarro-Suarez. No one was detained following an investigation, said Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The call prompted a rapid and large response from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, where heavily-armed deputies patrolled the scene and temporarily shut down Soledad Canyon Road in both directions to conduct an investigation.

“When you get a call like that it’s going to require a tremendous response. Deputies do canvas and search the immediate area,” Navarro-Suarez said. “It is not uncommon for someone to call the Sheriff’s stations and any information we receive we are definitely going to go out and investigate. Lots of deputies responded but no crime was committed.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were momentarily staged and confirmed no one was treated on the scene for injury, according to spokesman Christopher Thomas.

At the time of the incident, Wendy’s manager Catherine Romero said she heard a single shot while taking her break outside of the building.

“I was outside, so I could kind of hear a boom, like a shot,” Romero said. “After that, I didn’t hear anything. … I got really scared when they told me (it was a possible shooting).”

When deputies arrived, they questioned Romero and evacuated the Wendy’s.

“They came inside (the restaurant), but they didn’t find anything,” she added.

Law enforcement cleared the scene just before noon.

Staff Writer Tammy Murga contributed to this report.

Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies respond to reports of a shooting on Soledad Canyon Road, near a Wendy’s, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting

Deputies approach the rear of the building next to Wendy’s in the parking lot at the scene of a possible shooting. Dan Watson/The Signal

Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting

Deputies block off Soledad Canyon Road at the scene of a possible shooting in Canyon Country. Dan Watson/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.
FULL STORY...
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Monday, Aug 10, 2020
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
FULL STORY...
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Monday, Aug 10, 2020
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the award of $38 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Recovery Assistance grants to 14 Revolving Loan Funds (RLF) grantees, including the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA).
L.A. County Secures $10.9M CARES Act Grant
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies rushed to a Canyon Country shopping center parking lot Tuesday after receiving a call from a man who said he had shot someone in a vehicle.
Deputies Respond to Possible Shooting in Canyon Country
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope has announced their 16th annual signature Tea fundraiser, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, will feature something new and different with an internationally themed dinner and program.
Oct. 3: Circle of Hope Semi-Virtual Tea Fundraiser
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer Sachi A. Hamai, who agreed to temporarily postpone her retirement to help lead the County through the initial phase of the COVID-19 emergency, announced that she will retire at the end of August 2020.
L.A. County CEO Announces New Retirement Date
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Children’s Bureau is now offering an online foster-adoption orientation for individuals and/or couples who are interested helping children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Foster-Adoption Orientation Available Online
Today in SCV History (Aug. 11)
2018 - Big Oaks Lodge in Bouquet Canyon burns down [video]
Big Oaks Lodge
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Los Angeles County Public Health on Monday confirmed 19 new deaths and 1,920 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as officials see signs of stability in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Shows ‘Signs of Stability’; SCV Cases Total 4,779
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Dr. Omar Torres has been named the new Chief Instructional Officer at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California.
Dr. Omar Torres is New CIO at College of the Canyons
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Along with added stress for struggling businesses and a failing unemployment agency, California Governor Gavin Newsom estimated Monday it would cost the state $700 million per week to implement the president’s proposed unemployment plan.
Newsom: Trump Unemployment Plan Will Cost California $700 Million a Week
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
Two young Black men were detained at gunpoint by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies Friday in an incident that was witnessed and videotaped by numerous residents.
Smyth Calls for Removal of SCV Deputy Pending Investigation
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Sempra Energy reported second-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.239 billion, or $7.61 per diluted share, compared to second-quarter 2019 earnings of $354 million, or $1.26 per diluted share.
SoCalGas Parent Sempra Energy Posts Increased Earnings in Q2 2020
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
The Petco Foundation put forward a match wherein they would grant $25,000 to DACC for COVID-19 relief if another $25,000 was raised to match the award.
Petco Matches Donations, L.A. County Animal Care Foundation Raises $50K
TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and reports that two TV productions and a still photoshoot are filming in the Santa Clarita Valley this week
TV Productions Ramp Back Up in SCV, ‘Hollywood North’
Dr. Sonia Angell, California Public Health Chief, Quits Amid COVID Data Snafu
Amid a surge of coronavirus infections and deaths in California, Dr. Sonia Angell, the state’s top health official, announced her resignation Sunday.
Dr. Sonia Angell, California Public Health Chief, Quits Amid COVID Data Snafu
L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to Launch Aug. 17
In an effort to assist renters with limited means affected by the COVID-19 crisis, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $100 million in CARES Act funds to create a COVID-19 Rent Relief program, operated by the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
L.A. County COVID-19 Rent Relief Program to Launch Aug. 17
Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students
In a socially distanced, drive-thru event, a number of Santa Clarita Valley organizations came together Thursday to distribute “peace bags” to students, with the hopes of spreading joy, positivity and community engagement.
Organizations, Volunteers Distribute ‘Peace Bags’ to SCV Students
Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan
The William S. Hart Union High School District discussed the move of Sequoia School during its board meeting Wednesday.
Parents Share Concern Over Sequoia School Plan
SCV Deputies Nab Wanted Felon, Arrest Auto Theft Suspects
In separate incidents, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies arrested a wanted felon and his companion on felony warrants last week and three suspects on auto theft charges Friday and over the weekend.
SCV Deputies Nab Wanted Felon, Arrest Auto Theft Suspects
Today in SCV History (Aug. 10)
1769 - Fr. Juan Crespi, en route to San Francisco Bay with the Portolá expedition, names the Santa Clara River Valley (SCV) for St. Clare [story]
Fr. Crespi cenotaph
Today in SCV History (Aug. 9)
1919 - Charles Kingsburry (Kingsburry House at Heritage Junction) arrives in Newhall to work on Power House No. 1 construction in San Francisquito Canyon [story]
Charles Kingsburry
Relief Coming to L.A. County’s Nonprofit Arts Organizations
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Wednesday that it will receive a $10 million allocation from the $1.220 billion CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds awarded to Los Angeles County by the U.S. Treasury for COVID-19-related expenditures (Spending Plan).
Relief Coming to L.A. County’s Nonprofit Arts Organizations
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Countywide; 4,692 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,645 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,692 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: Hospitalizations Continue to Decline Countywide; 4,692 Cases in SCV
Aug. 12: Compliance Plan to Enforce Health Office Orders Webinar
Compliance with the Health Officer Orders is paramount for the long-term reopening of many economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of residents, which includes consumers and those who make up the workforce of these sectors.
Aug. 12: Compliance Plan to Enforce Health Office Orders Webinar
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Show
The MAIN in Santa Clarita is seeking individuals to share their talents in the upcoming online edition of “You’re The Best,” on Facebook.
The MAIN Seeking Contestants for ‘You’re the Best’ Virtual Talent Show
%d bloggers like this: