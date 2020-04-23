Detectives Asking Public for Help Locating At-Risk Saugus Woman

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Theone Paula Paras.

She is a 56-year-old women who was last seen Saturday, April 18, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m., on the 20000 block of Alaminos Drive in the city of Saugus.

Paras is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 135 pounds, brown eyes, brown, curly, long hair.

She was possibly seen on April 22, 2020 around midnight in the City of Agua Dulce, CA. MP Paras suffers from schizophrenia. Her family members are very concerned.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.