Diamond Princess Cruise Ship: 1,406 Passengers Off So Far

A total of 1,406 people had disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in the Port of Oakland by Tuesday night as the multi-day process of clearing the ship of several hundred more passengers continued Wednesday, Valencia-based Princess Cruises confirmed.

Princess Cruises confirmed there were 3,533 people on board the Grand Princess before debarkation began, including 2,422 passengers and 1,111 crew, representing 54 nationalities.

Disembarkation is in order of priority, as defined, directed and managed by both federal and state authorities. Princess Cruises is working with federal, state and local health authorities to ensure all guests depart the ship safely.

Health & Human Services teams have been on board the Grand Princess to assist with medical screenings and interviews and have prioritized those who require the most medical attention and care.

The latest on the Grand Princess from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services follows.

SACRAMENTO – As passengers disembark from the Grand Princess cruise ship in Oakland, the state and federal government are working quickly to ensure that Americans are housed in safe and secure sites during their mandatory 14-day quarantines.

In continuing support of these Americans, up to 24 individuals who disembarked the Grand Princess cruise ship Tuesday are being relocated to a cluster of buildings on the Asilomar State Beach and Conference Grounds in Pacific Grove.

The individuals will be temporarily housed in buildings that are removed from visitors and the public, and will not interact with other Asilomar guests, employees or the general public.

All the individuals have been screened by medical professionals, and because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization, they cannot be quarantined at Travis Air Force Base.

While none of these individuals is known to have contracted novel coronavirus (COVID-19), they will be tested and monitored by medical professionals while at Asilomar.

This housing effort is focused on protecting the health of these Americans and the public health of California’s communities and military readiness at Travis Air Force Base.

The California Health and Human Services Agency and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services are partnering with federal and local governments to ensure that adequate protocols are in place to protect the health of the disembarked passengers and the public health of California and the communities surrounding Asilomar.

The state is also working closely with local agencies, including Monterey County and the City of Pacific Grove, to coordinate this mission and provide communication and information to the public.

“These residents have endured a lot of stress in the last few days, and our top priority is to protect their health – and the public health of California – until they can return to their homes,” said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. “We understand people across California are concerned about novel coronavirus, and that’s why we’re collaborating with our federal partners to ensure that the community surrounding Asilomar is not impacted.”

“State Parks is ready to step up and support these Americans who need our assistance, and we continue to make the health and safety of visitors, employees and the public our top priority,” said State Parks Director Lisa Mangat.

“We are grateful to the community of Pacific Grove and Monterey County for stepping up to care for our fellow Americans in their time of need,” said Mark, Ghilarducci, Director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. “This community embodies the leadership we have seen in other parts of the state, including Solano County and Oakland.”

“The nation and indeed the rest of the world is watching how our community reacts to this situation,” said Monterey County District 5 Supervisor Mary Adams. “We have an opportunity to provide an example of a compassionate humanitarian response.”

“We are working with federal and state officials to make sure every step is taken to protect the health of our community,” said Dr. Edward Moreno, Monterey County Health Officer.

“Public health and safety is the responsibility of every level of government. Pacific Grove is working closely with our state and federal partners to ensure the highest level of safety is provided for our community,” said Amy Tomlinson, Pacific Grove City Councilmember.

Get the latest updates from Princess Cruises here.

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

City of Santa Clarita

LA County residents may also call 2-1-1.