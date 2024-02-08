header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 8
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Iconic ‘Love Boat’ Cast Reuniting for Princess Cruises
| Thursday, Feb 8, 2024
enchanted princess

Princess Cruises, known for its integral role as the ocean-going co-star in the iconic “The Love Boat” series, has officially unveiled a second themed cruise, reuniting cast members from the original show. Following the tremendous success of the inaugural Love Boat cruise in 2022, fans of the popular show can sail along with Doc, Gopher, Isaac and Vicki Stubing as they cruise roundtrip from New York to Canada and New England aboard Enchanted Princess, Aug. 31-Sept. 7, 2024.

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (aka Vicki Stubing) will join fellow Love Boat cast members including Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher), and Ted Lange (Isaac). Ezra Freeman, the bartender from the recently aired The Real Love Boat on CBS reality dating series, will join the cast, along with other surprise guests to be announced.

The Love Boat Cast

Highly anticipated Love Boat-themed activities, include:

– Sailaway party introducing the cast

– Meet-and-greet photo and signing opportunities

– The Love Boat-inspired guest activities with prizes

– Cocktail demonstration hosted by Ezra Freeman and Ted Lange – practice the finger point!

– Symbolic renewal of vows ceremony, officiated by the cast, with commemorative certificate

– Cast Q&As sharing favorite memories of the show and stories of their careers

– The Love Boat episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms

– The Love Boat trivia with the Cruise Director

– The Love Boat inspired menus and specialty cocktails

– Themed décor, photo backdrops and merchandise

“We had such a blast connecting with fans on our theme cruise in 2022, so bringing it back in 2024 feels like it was meant to be, especially with the addition of some surprise guests,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. “Sailing with our fans brings us so much joy and this cruise will undoubtedly be a special reunion, taking us back to where it all began – on a Princess Cruise.”

Super fans may opt for a special Love Boat VIP Package, featuring an invitation to an exclusive cast cocktail party, reserved seating for the cast Q&A in the Princess Theater, front-of-the-line access for autographs and photos, dinner at the Captain’s Table, plus a themed cruise t-shirt and mug. More details on cost and how to book coming soon.

The seven-day Canada/New England Love Boat theme cruise aboard the 3,660-guest Enchanted Princess sails roundtrip from New York City and visits Newport, Rhode Island; Boston; Rockland, Maine; Saint John, Canada (for Bay of Fundy); and Halifax, Canada.

The Love Boat is credited with bringing cruising to the masses and showcasing the romance of the sea, taking Hollywood’s biggest stars to sought-after destinations as story lines always ended on a happy note. In the fall of 2022, Princess was featured again as the setting of The Real Love Boat on CBS and Paramount+, reality dating adventure series where three real-life Princess crew members and 12 singles looking for love joined hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell onboard Regal Princess sailing through the Mediterranean.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company’s website at www.princess.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-08-2024 Iconic ‘Love Boat’ Cast Reuniting for Princess Cruises
02-08-2024 Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
02-07-2024 Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative Hosts ‘Mastering Business’ Workshop
02-06-2024 Princess Cruises Sets New Record for Alaska Bookings in January
02-06-2024 Feb. 10: Daiso Grand Opening at The Plaza at Golden Valley
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Feb.13: City Council Scheduled to Discuss Storage Services, Sidewalk Repairs
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m., followed immediately by the city council's regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Feb.13: City Council Scheduled to Discuss Storage Services, Sidewalk Repairs
Lady Cougs Remain Unbeaten with 5-3 Win at Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD — College of the Canyons had to beat the weather just to play its road match at Bakersfield College on Tuesday, finding just enough sunshine to emerge with a 5-3 conference victory and remain undefeated on the season.
Lady Cougs Remain Unbeaten with 5-3 Win at Bakersfield
Former TMU Standout Stephanie Soares Signs WNBA Contract
Former Lady Mustang Stephanie Soares has signed a contract with the Dallas Wings of the WNBA  to begin her professional career.
Former TMU Standout Stephanie Soares Signs WNBA Contract
Iconic ‘Love Boat’ Cast Reuniting for Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises, known for its integral role as the ocean-going co-star in the iconic "The Love Boat" series, has officially unveiled a second themed cruise, reuniting cast members from the original show.
Iconic ‘Love Boat’ Cast Reuniting for Princess Cruises
Barger Urges Relocation Aid for Those Affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, called on Chiquita Canyon Landfill Thursday to provide relocation assistance services to residents from surrounding communities who request it. 
Barger Urges Relocation Aid for Those Affected by Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
L.A. County Begins Initial Steps Toward Recovery Following Recent Storms
Los Angeles County is preparing to begin the initial activities to support residents with their individual recovery efforts following the recent storms.
L.A. County Begins Initial Steps Toward Recovery Following Recent Storms
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Oscar Patron Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Oscar Patron (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 29 to Feb. 3.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Oscar Patron Athletes of the Week
County Regional Parks, Nature Centers Under Hard Closure Through Friday
Due to the recent storms, Los Angeles County regional parks and nature centers, including Placerita Canyon Nature Center, Vasquez Rocks and Castaic Lake, will continue to be under a hard closure this week through Friday.
County Regional Parks, Nature Centers Under Hard Closure Through Friday
Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
Foster your child’s love of reading with a ‘paws-itive’ activity and join the Santa Clarita Public Library for "Read to a Dog!"
Have Your Kids ‘Read to a Dog’ at Santa Clarita Public Library
Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
Trader Joe’s  is recalling certain products containing cotija cheese, as the cheese used to make these products has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
Feb 27: CHP Virtual Hiring Seminar
Join the California Highway Patrol online for its hiring seminar Feb. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Feb 27: CHP Virtual Hiring Seminar
Today in SCV History (Feb. 8)
1990 - Rock 'n' Roller Del Shannon, whose hit "Runaway" topped the charts in April 1961, found dead at home in Sand Canyon [story]
Del Shannon
Findings of Community Air Quality Impact of Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Los Angeles County today released findings from an independent health risk evaluation of the short, and potential long-term health impacts to nearby residents from exposure to landfill gases created by the odor incident at Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Findings of Community Air Quality Impact of Chiquita Canyon Landfill
County Launches Homeless Services Division To Reduce Veteran Homelessness
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs  will officially launch its Homeless Services Division
County Launches Homeless Services Division To Reduce Veteran Homelessness
Feb. 11: Anti-Racism Coalition Hosts Sunday Forum with Santa Clarita NAACP
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of Santa Clarita’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to their 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Feb. 11.
Feb. 11: Anti-Racism Coalition Hosts Sunday Forum with Santa Clarita NAACP
Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative Hosts ‘Mastering Business’ Workshop
WeWil Collaborative, a local organization that empowers women with professional development, growth, and connections through workshops and community, is thrilled to announce their next online workshop.
Feb. 23: WEWIL Collaborative Hosts ‘Mastering Business’ Workshop
Applications for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Closing Soon
The re-launch of “The Big Idea SCV,” is fast approaching and applications for students is closing soon later this month. 
Applications for ‘The Big Idea SCV’ Closing Soon
It’s Valen-time to Upgrade to a REAL ID
More than 17 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 138,835 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles  data.
It’s Valen-time to Upgrade to a REAL ID
Children’s Bureau Seeks SCV Foster Families
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Seeks SCV Foster Families
New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs
A years-long study focused on the climate effects on coral reefs by California State University, Northridge marine biologists Peter Edmunds and Robert Carpenter reveals concerns for their future survival.
New Research Conducted by CSUN Prof Reveals Impacts of Ocean Acidification on Coral Reefs
DACC Celebrates Spay, Neuter Awareness Month
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is excited to announce its participation in two significant awareness campaigns: Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and Responsible Pet Owners Month.
DACC Celebrates Spay, Neuter Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Introduces the New Interactive RIPA Dashboard
Recently, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department introduced a dashboard about the Racial and Identity Profiling Act.  
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Introduces the New Interactive RIPA Dashboard
CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public
The reopening of California State University Northridge’s planetarium offers visitors a chance to look up at the stars and track the constellations, something not everyone can do in a big city like Los Angeles.  
CSUN Reopening Planetarium Stars Show to the Public
Today in SCV History (Feb. 7)
1919 - First publication of weekly Newhall Signal newspaper, $2 a year [story]
Signal Century
SCVNews.com