Today in
S.C.V. History
February 15
1939 - Los Angeles premiere of John Ford's "Stagecoach"; approx. 7 seconds shot in SCV [Watch Clip]
Stagecoach movie
Princess Cruises Delays Sun Princess Maiden Voyage
| Thursday, Feb 15, 2024
Sun princess new 2024

Princess Cruises. headquartered in Valencia, has taken delivery of the Sun Princess from Fincantieri shipyards in Trieste, Italy. The Sun Prinncess is an entirely new ship platform designed by Fincantieri exclusively for the Princess brand.

The Sun Princess has cancelled its Feb. 18 maiden voyage to allow for additional technical work on the ship. Sun Princess now will make its maiden voyage on Feb. 28 from Rome.

According to officals at Princess Cruises “the 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess is the most luxurious and stunning Love Boat ever created, offering an array of new entertainment and activities, as well as staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories.

The new cruise ship is equipped with the most balconies on any Princess ship and features The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, Greece and the Arena, the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design.

The ship, with a length of 1133 feet, features 21 decks and will offer 2,150 cabins with a crew of 1,150.

Guests who were booked on the Feb. 18 voyage will receive a full refund of the cruise fare along with any additional onboard services that were pre-purchased, as well as a 50% future cruise credit that can be used on a future Princess voyage. Princess Cruises is also offering financial reimbursement for select travel costs for guests who have already arrived ahead of their sailing and for guests who have not yet started their travel.

For more information visit Princess Cruises.

02-13-2024 Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
02-12-2024 May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
02-08-2024 Iconic ‘Love Boat’ Cast Reuniting for Princess Cruises
02-08-2024 Trader Joes Recalls Certain Products Over Listeria Concerns
SCVNews.com