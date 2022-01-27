‘Diaries of Adam and Eve’ Coming to The MAIN

Love is in the air at The MAIN, where “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” will take the stage in February! This delightful adaptation is presented by Front Row Center will run every Friday through Sunday from Feb. 11 – Feb. 27.
General admission is $12. View all available showtimes and purchase tickets by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.
“The Diaries of Adam and Eve” takes a delightful and light-hearted look at the world’s first love story through the eyes of America’s greatest humorist, Mark Twain, whose Garden of Eden bursts with wit, laughter and the lyric poignance of the first love and the first loss. Adam will be played by actor Oliver Boon. The role of Eve will be played by actress and playwright Julia Stier. This production is adapted and directed by College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge alumni Eric Clarke. Clarke has been actively involved in all facets of professional Los Angeles and local theater for nearly three decades, with many credits as an actor as well.
For more information about “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” at The MAIN and other upcoming productions for the 2022 season, please visit AtTheMAIN.org or contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.
College of the Canyons women's basketball, winners of four straight, checked in as the No. 8 ranked team in the state in the first California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) poll of the 2021-22 season, released on Jan. 26.
During the month of February, the city of Santa Clarita is teaming up with community partners to help show appreciation for our hospital staff who have been on the frontline of this pandemic for nearly two full years.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced "A Trusted Space: Redirecting Grief to Growth", a film-based program to help address increasing mental health challenges faced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn called Tuesday for a thorough assessment of the Department of Children and Family Services that will place a spotlight on how well the organization is guided by evidence-based decisions and data to deliver outcomes for its clients.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported Tuesday one additional death from COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number to 205 since the onset of the pandemic, confirmed spokesman Patrick Moody. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 36 additional deaths and 18,822 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 65,938 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.