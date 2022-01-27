‘Diaries of Adam and Eve’ Coming to The MAIN

Love is in the air at The MAIN, where “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” will take the stage in February! This delightful adaptation is presented by Front Row Center will run every Friday through Sunday from Feb. 11 – Feb. 27.

General admission is $12. View all available showtimes and purchase tickets by visiting AtTheMAIN.org.

“The Diaries of Adam and Eve” takes a delightful and light-hearted look at the world’s first love story through the eyes of America’s greatest humorist, Mark Twain, whose Garden of Eden bursts with wit, laughter and the lyric poignance of the first love and the first loss. Adam will be played by actor Oliver Boon. The role of Eve will be played by actress and playwright Julia Stier. This production is adapted and directed by College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge alumni Eric Clarke. Clarke has been actively involved in all facets of professional Los Angeles and local theater for nearly three decades, with many credits as an actor as well.

For more information about “The Diaries of Adam and Eve” at The MAIN and other upcoming productions for the 2022 season, please visit AtTheMAIN.org or contact Jeff Barber at jbarber@santa-clarita.com.

