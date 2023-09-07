header image

September 7
1933 - Birth of the late John Fuller, local banker, co-founder of Henry Mayo Hospital, and VP of CalArts [obituary]
John Fuller
DMV Expands Eligibility for At-Home Testing
| Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
Water drop


The California Department of Motor Vehicles announces that Californians under 18 years old who need a driver’s license, and individuals moving to California from out of state who need to take a driver’s license knowledge test are now eligible to complete the requirement at home before visiting a DMV office.

“The online test can be taken in the convenience of your living room,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “This is another example of how the DMV is providing service to customers when and where they want them.”

Eligible customers are prompted to choose the remote exam option after filling out the online driver’s license application and paying the application fee. For customers under 18 years old, a parent or guardian is required to give consent to allow the DMV to interact with them online and record their test-taking as part of the online requirements.

After completing the online exam, customers must still visit an office to provide required identity and residency documents, take a photo, provide a thumbprint, complete a vision screening and be issued a licensing document.

Online knowledge test
The online test is offered in 35 languages to customers who have an internet-enabled computer or laptop with a webcam. It is available between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding state holidays. The test cannot be taken on a tablet or mobile device.

As a fraud prevention measure, online test participants are required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam.

The test can be attempted online twice. Customers who fail both attempts will be prompted to go to a DMV office to take the test a third time.

Interactive eLearning course
Customers renewing their driver’s license with a knowledge test requirement can choose to take a remote version of the traditional knowledge test or an interactive eLearning course with seven interactive modules that must be completed, including quizzes after each module.

The eLearning course can be taken on a computer, laptop, tablet or mobile device and is available 24/7. It is currently only offered in English and takes approximately 45 minutes to complete. This is an ideal option for people who have trouble with exams or prefer an alternative learning method.

Remember, most DMV tasks can be completed without an office visit using DMV Online Services.
'SCVTV's Community Corner' Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
'SCVTV's Community Corner' Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
The City-County Communications and Marketing Association has named SCVTV’s Community Corner the “Award of Excellence” for the 2023 Savvy Awards, a national competition. 
FULL STORY...
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
Thursday, Sep 7, 2023
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 200 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Santa Clarita Sheriff Station.
Sept. 28: VIA After Five Hosted By Sheriff’s Station
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 7
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
The City-County Communications and Marketing Association has named SCVTV’s Community Corner the “Award of Excellence” for the 2023 Savvy Awards, a national competition. 
‘SCVTV’s Community Corner’ Wins Award of Excellence in National Competition
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is excited to celebrate the return of the HouseLA events after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Welcomes Return of HouseLA Event
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
For the second time, the Los Angeles County Assessor’s Office has received the highest honor that can be granted to a government assessment agency.
L.A. County Assessor Receives National Award for Excellence
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Centennial, a retail real estate owner and operator with a national portfolio, announced that it has acquired Westfield Valencia Town Center. 
Centennial Acquires Valencia Town Center
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, Bark for Life, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct 29: Bark for Life Halloween Fundraiser Honors Canine Companions
SCV Chamber, Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees and Scholarship Announced
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 honorees for its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Awards and Networking Reception.
SCV Chamber, Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration Honorees and Scholarship Announced
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 200 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Best Practices To Limit Workplace Transmission
Lady Cougars Pick up First Win in Two-Game Split Against El Camino
TORRANCE — College of the Canyons picked up its first victory of the season before settling for a two-game split at the annual El Camino College tri-tourney on Friday. 
Lady Cougars Pick up First Win in Two-Game Split Against El Camino
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Los Angeles County public safety agencies and the County’s Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger are excited to announce the “Know Your Zone” campaign, a collaborative effort that aims to prepare residents and businesses for emergencies or evacuations.
L.A. County Rolls Out ‘Know Your Zone’ Emergency Campaign
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Volunteer registration is now open for the 28th Annual River Rally Cleanup and Environmental Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Volunteer Registration Still Open for Annual River Rally
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Water Resources and Watershed Committee is holding an in-person meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13: SCV Water Resources, Watershed Committee Meeting
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
College of the Canyons won its third straight match in a 3-1 home result over visiting College of the Sequoias on Tuesday, with another strong defensive effort that was buoyed by a pair of early goals for the Cougars' side.
Cougars Down College of Sequoias 3-1
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
From the devastating and destructive fires in Maui, to Tropical Storm Hilary hitting Southern California, in an increasingly unpredictable world, natural disasters can occur at any moment.
Ken Striplin | National Preparedness Month
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
The Santa Clarita Public Library has released its "Fall into Fun" lineup.
Santa Clarita Public Library Releases ‘Fall into Fun’ Lineup
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, will be celebrating the re-grand opening of its school in Santa Clarita, with an event taking place at 24515 Kansas Street, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sept. 9: School of Rock Santa Clarita Re-Grand Opening
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
To help address the opioid overdose crisis, the California Department of Public Health launched the first phase of a statewide opioid and fentanyl overdose prevention and education campaign Wednesday.
First Phase of CDPH’s Opioid Prevention Campaign Launched
Fall Forward with REAL ID
More than 16.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 179,670 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Fall Forward with REAL ID
Today in SCV History (Sept. 6)
1975 - Saugus High School opens [yearbook]
1976 yearbook photo
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Los Angeles County Library’s 44th Annual Bookmark Contest for grades K – 12, which celebrates the joy of reading and creativity is now accepting entries through Oct. 21.
L.A. County Library Taking Entries for 44th Annual Bookmark Contest
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
The William S. Hart Union High School District will host Parenting in the Digital Age, a workshop for parents with children of all ages. The workshop is designed to provide useful strategies for families who wish to create a better balance between life and technology.It will be held Monday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m., at the William S. Hart High School Auditorium, 24825 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Sept. 25: ‘Parenting in the Digital Age’ Free Workshop
