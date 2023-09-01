Donate Canned Food, Reduce Fines at Santa Clarita Public Library

Uploaded: , Friday, Sep 1, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

Bring in canned food to donate and get your library fees waived! The Santa Clarita Public Library partners with Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organizations to provide for those in need throughout the community with the annual Food For Fines campaign.

Throughout September, residents are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to any of the three Santa Clarita Library Branches to waive existing fees.

Food For Fines allows existing library cardholders to remove up to $20 in fines from their cards while supporting the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, Santa Clarita Grocery and The Salvation Army SCV Corps by collecting non-perishable goods.

Items collected at the Old Town Newhall Branch, 24500 Main St, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, will support The Salvation Army in Newhall.

Donations made at the Valencia Branch, 23743 West Valencia Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will assist the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry, while contributions to the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch. 18601 Soledad Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, will go directly to the Santa Clarita Grocery.

Donated goods will allow patrons to waive fees for overdue items, such as books, DVDs, CDs and the costs incurred for replacing Library cards. However, patrons cannot use donations to waive fees for lost or damaged Library materials. Cardholders will receive $5 off per donation item, up to $20 waived.

We want to encourage community members to help donate to our local organizations and assist those in need. Residents without existing library fees are still encouraged to donate. Every donation makes a difference, big or small.

To learn more about Food For Fines with the Santa Clarita Public Library, please contact Caroline Hazelton at chazelton@santa-clarita.com.

