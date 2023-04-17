Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent

Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle has tendered his resignation and will be on leave for the remainder of the school year.

The Castaic Board of Trustees released the following statement:

“We are appreciative of his work in this difficult time when our students and families continue their efforts to adjust to in-person instruction following the pandemic.

Bob Brauneisen, longtime principal of Castaic Middle School and former principal of Northlake Hills Elementary School, will serve as acting superintendent.

The Board of Trustees is most grateful to our teachers, staff and administrators for their continued commitment and devotion to student learning and wellbeing. Castaic Union School District will have a strong finish to the 2022-2023 school year because of their dedication to our students.”

