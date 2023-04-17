Doyle Resigns, Castaic District Appoints Acting Superintendent

Castaic Union School District Superintendent Steve Doyle has tendered his resignation and will be on leave for the remainder of the school year.
The Castaic Board of Trustees released the following statement:
“We are appreciative of his work in this difficult time when our students and families continue their efforts to adjust to in-person instruction following the pandemic.
Bob Brauneisen, longtime principal of Castaic Middle School and former principal of Northlake Hills Elementary School, will serve as acting superintendent.
The Board of Trustees is most grateful to our teachers, staff and administrators for their continued commitment and devotion to student learning and wellbeing. Castaic Union School District will have a strong finish to the 2022-2023 school year because of their dedication to our students.”
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 19, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with the superintendents from the Newhall School District, as well as the Castaic, Saugus, Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts, invite the community to help honor the 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 11, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its Asian/Pacific Islander Council will host an API heritage month celebration to commemorate the achievements and contributions of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Princess Cruises’ largest ship ever - Sun Princess – will make her U.S. debut in October 2024 providing the ultimate vacations to favorite Caribbean destinations on seven- and 14-day itineraries out of Ft Lauderdale, Fla.
Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We want to honor, support and celebrate you at Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 6.
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Junior Chamber International for a very unique training event on Sunday, April 23. Have fun, learn crucial self-defense training and give back to domestic violence survivors. The class runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will cost $10 cash/check or $12 Venmo.
