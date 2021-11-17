DPSS ‘What Is?’ Videos Now Available; Booster Mobile Vaccine Clinic Set for Nov. 18

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services announced it has employed a series of accessible “What Is?” informational videos designed to provide customers with an overview of programs and services in a more user-friendly way. In addition, DPSS will hold a booster vaccine clinic in Santa Clarita on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Serving over 3.5 million L.A. County residents, DPSS is the nation’s largest public social service agency and is recognized as a leader in integrating technology into its customer service delivery. The videos are part of a continued effort by the department to embrace technology to better serve the public.

“DPSS is the heart and soul of L.A. County,” said DPSS Director Antonia Jiménez. “We will always be there for the millions of people who turn to us for help in their moments of highest need.”

Introduced prior to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy, the What is? videos proved useful in helping thousands of new customers who turned to DPSS seeking public assistance for the first time.

Featured prominently on the DPSS website and YouTube channel, the videos help inform new and existing customers identify the specific services that they need to apply for.

The videos include closed captions and are translated in 10 languages, with audio-visual descriptions in English. They also comply with Americans with Disability Act regulations and meet international Web Content Accessibility Guidelines standards for web accessibility.

DPSS intake staff report the benefits of customers already having a general understanding of programs, which helps minimize the time spent on processing applications. This allows staff to be more productive and efficient in the processing of new applications for benefits.

Santa Clarita Booster Mobile Vaccine Clinic

Receive your COVID-19 Booster shot at DPSS’s Santa Clarita Valley Service Center. Walk-ins are welcome.

Details:

When: Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: 26111 Bouquet Canyon Rd. Santa Clarita, CA 91350

RSVP: by calling (661) 254-0070.

