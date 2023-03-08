Social Services Asks Customers To update Contact Info Before Public Health Emergency Ends

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Mar 8, 2023

By Press Release

In anticipation of the March 31, 2023, end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active.

Medi-Cal, California’s version of Medicaid. provides free or low-cost healthcare coverage for 3.7 million L.A. County residents with limited income and resources.

Late last year, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which established the end of the COVID 19 public health emergency as March 31, 2023. This action also ended the continuous health coverage protections in place during the pandemic.

Medi-Cal health coverage will not stop on March 31. DPSS will, over the next 12 months, reassess every case to determine ongoing eligibility. Therefore, it is essential that Medi-Cal beneficiaries ensure that we have their most updated contact information, including names, addresses, telephone numbers, and email address.

During this time, beneficiaries will receive a renewal form in the U.S. mail. The form should be completed and returned as soon as possible in the pre-paid return envelope provided.

The form can also be submitted online, in-person or by phone.

For more information, please visit the Department of Health Services Keep your Coverage Page or visit the DPSS Website.

