May 4
1903 - According to local legend, President Teddy Roosevelt stops at Saugus depot (& café) and Acton Hotel [story]
Saugus Cafe
DrinkPAK's Needham Ranch Footprint Now Spans More than 572,000 Square Feet
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Needham Ranch

Trammell Crow Company and Clarion Partners, LLC. announce that DrinkPAK, LLC., the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has signed two additional leases at The Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita. The company first signed a 172,324-square-foot lease in November 2020 for Building 2 and will now additionally occupy another 400,095 square feet across Buildings 3 and 4 for a total footprint of 572,419 square feet at the industrial park.

DrinkPAK provides complete beverage manufacturing and warehousing services to major beverage customers including some of the most prominent energy drink, hard seltzer, canned cocktail, and soft drink brands in the world. DrinkPAK’s Santa Clarita campus is set to become the largest of its kind in the western United States and, upon completion of the company’s expansion into Texas and Pennsylvania in 2023, DrinkPAK will be among the largest beverage manufacturers in North America.

“We are thrilled to deepen our roots in Santa Clarita in order to meet our customer’s unprecedented demand for beverage production and distribution services, and we are grateful for the ongoing support of Holly Schroeder and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, the city of Santa Clarita, and Los Angeles County in helping to expedite a complex permitting process for our facility,” said Nate Patena, CEO of DrinkPAK.

The DrinkPAK campus will span Buildings 2, 3 and 4 and will feature three state-of-the-art high-speed beverage packaging lines capable of producing up to 4,900 cans per minute. At full operation, DrinkPAK will employ approximately 200 employees at the new facilities and will produce 2.1 billion cans of product per year. Building 3 at CANR is comprised of 212,236 square feet of Class A industrial space and Building 4 is comprised of 187,859 square feet, with both buildings featuring 36’ clear height, ESFR sprinklers, and abundant dock positions and parking spaces.

“We are excited to accommodate DrinkPAK’s additional space requirements at the Center at Needham Ranch. This is one of the largest food and beverage industry expansion projects across the Southern California region in recent memory and DrinkPAK recognized the competitive advantages of our development’s strategic location, high-quality, state-of-the-art buildings, and the significant advantage provided by the business-friendly City of Santa Clarita, which affords companies like DrinkPAK with a lower cost of doing business and significant support in expediting a multitude of permits and approvals from multiple jurisdictions for a very complex plant build out,” said John Balestra, Principal with TCC’s SoCal – Los Angeles Business Unit.

CBRE’s Craig Peters, Cameron Merrill and Doug Sonderegger represented TCC and Clarion in the transaction, while Newmark’s Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham represented the tenant.

Holly Schroeder, President & CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation commented, “DrinkPAK is on its way to becoming a major employer in the Santa Clarita Valley and we look forward to their continued growth and success.”

Phase 1 of the Center at Needham Ranch is now complete and is comprised of approximately 850,000 square feet of Class A industrial space, offering buildings ranging from approximately 67,639 square feet to 212,236 square feet. Phase 2 is now underway on a 115-gross acre site with approximately 725,000 square feet of additional industrial product planned ranging from 61,116 to 379,000 square feet, with vertical construction to commence in 4Q 2021.

“With Phase 1 of the project now 100% leased, we are looking forward to delivering our 179,854-square-foot Building 10 this fall and to the start of vertical construction of the remaining Phase 2 project late this year,” said Nicole Welch, Managing Director with Clarion Partners. “Given the severe lack of available industrial product across the Greater Los Angeles region, with a current vacancy rate of 1.7%, we continue to see tremendous occupier interest in this project due to the strategic location minutes from Interstate 5 and the 405 Freeway, the operational costs savings and efficiency that comes with 36’ clear height buildings and the attractive project environment, with an abundance of open space and hiking trails.”

Newmark’s DuRoss added, “DrinkPAK’s business has grown tremendously in a short time and is on its way to becoming one of the largest manufacturers in the North Los Angeles Region. We had intentionally selected The Center at Needham Ranch not only for its modern best in-class warehousing and prime location but also because we knew it would meet the company’s growth needs for additional facilities down the road. These additional facilities will allow DrinkPAK to serve their growing client base with maximum efficiency, and I’m really pleased to see this type of company grow in our North L.A. Region.”

The Center at Needham Ranch is a master-planned, 250-acre industrial development located immediately adjacent to the San Fernando Valley, approximately one mile north of Interstate 5 and adjacent to Highway 14, providing immediate access to the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles region with more than five million people within a 30-minute commute. Sitting at the southern entrance to the City of Santa Clarita, the park is ideally situated for last-mile and regional distribution, studio and entertainment uses, manufacturing, research and development and corporate office uses and is one of the largest master-planned industrial parks in Southern California.

The General Contractor for the project is Oltman’s Construction Co., the architect is HPA, Inc. and the civil engineer is Alliance Land Planning & Engineering.

About Trammell Crow Company

Trammell Crow Company (TCC), founded in 1948, is one of the nation’s leading developers and investors in commercial real estate. The Company has developed or acquired 2,800 buildings valued at nearly $70 billion and over 625 million square feet. As of March 31, 2021, TCC had $15 billion of projects in process and $6.8 billion in its pipeline. It employs nearly 600 professionals in the United States and Europe.

Trammell Crow Company’s teams are dedicated to building value for its clients with professionals in 23 major cities throughout the United States and Europe. The company serves users of and investors in office, industrial, healthcare, multi-family residential, through its operating subsidiary High Street Residential, and mixed-use projects. For those who occupy real estate, TCC can execute the development or acquisition of facilities tailored to meet the needs of its clients. For investor clients, the company specializes in joint venture speculative development, acquisition/re-development ventures, build-to-suit development and providing incentive-based fee development services.

TCC is an independently operated subsidiary of CBRE Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, and the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (in terms of 2020 revenue). For more information visit www.TrammellCrow.com.

