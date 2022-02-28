Empowered Women Network Celebrates International Women’s Day

Celebrate International Women’s Day March 8 at 4 p.m. with the Empowered Women Network of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature speakers Laina McFerren, owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant an Harleen Grewal, owner of Mind Body Infusion.
The event will be held on the rooftop of Reyes Winery on Main in Newhall.24329 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321
Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non members,
Register at Empowered Women Network.
The Empowered Women Network’s priority is providing professional development and network opportunities that will enable women to achieve their full potential, lift workplace engagement, inspire, motivate and create professional connections.
Celebrate International Women's Day March 8 at 4 p.m. with the Empowered Women Network of the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event will feature speakers Laina McFerren, owner of Wolf Creek Restaurant an Harleen Grewal, owner of Mind Body Infusion.
Flair Cleaners will host its Seventh Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, beginning March 1 and ending March 31. The food drive will benefit the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Cube in Valencia will host an exciting game of high school hockey as the West Ranch Hockey Varsity team faces off against the Las Vegas Storm in the first round of the Los Angeles Kings High School Hockey League playoffs.
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger today released the following statement in response to California’s lifting of mandatory masking mandates in schools:
“I applaud our state’s decision to end masking mandates in school settings in the coming days. This is a much needed step in the right direction. It gives local jurisdictions the right to decide whether their children should wear masks in educational settings. Those decisions should be made based on local data, along with parent and staff input.
A thrilling comedy classic is headed to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. “Arsenic and Old Lace” written by Joseph Kesselring and presented by Olive Branch Theatricals will hit the stage March 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27. General admission is $15.
In recognition of Black History Month, Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced that his office has recognized Lancaster entrepreneur Kendra Mays who owns and operates Kendra Mays Designs and Amaysn Events as Senate District 21st February Small Business of the Month.
College of the Canyons baseball produced a season-high 16 runs behind big days from Doyle Kane and Tafton Hensley to get past host San Diego Mesa 16-12 on Thursday in a high-scoring affair that had to be called after seven innings due to darkness.
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has awarded California Institute of the Arts the No. 1 ranking in every category for which it was eligible in its 2022 Animation School Rankings.
The 2022 Saugus High School Band and Color Guard is seeking to raise $30,000 for new uniforms for the band and color guard, a new tarp for the Color Guard for competition season and the annual year end banquet for the band and color guard.
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced a new exhibit, "Zoom In." The exhibit features art that portrays magnified views of real things including animals, insects, plants, people, etc. An artists’ reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters:
Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey
Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica
Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu
Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach, near Malibu Tower 3
Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach
College of the Canyons women's softball outscored visiting Santa Barbara City College 16-1 over a two-game set on Tuesday, extending its win streak to four consecutive games behind the arm of pitcher Allyson Melgar and a hot-hitting Cougar lineup.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.