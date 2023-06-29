July 8: Enhance Your Landscape at SCV Water Gardening Class

Does your landscape need a refresh? Get inspired with free classes offered by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. Your landscape has been established for a while, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good. Learn effective methods and techniques to manage and maintain your landscape healthily and more efficiently while improving aesthetics. Join SCV Water’s free, virtual gardening class, Sprucing Up Your Landscape and Protecting It, on Saturday, July 8, at 9 a.m.

Taking place virtually via Zoom, this comprehensive workshop is designed to cater to novice gardeners and seasoned green thumbs looking to refine their gardening skills and gain valuable insights from industry experts. Register to learn more from The Wheeler Company’s John Windsor, who is an expert teacher, a certified arborist and a California certified nurseryman.

“Now is the time to spruce up your yard with some light maintenance to help it through the summer heat,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “It is also a great time to start planning for Fall turf removal and updating your sprinkler system.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live class – all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on SCV Water’s website one week after the course.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Sprucing Up Your Landscape and Protecting It class, or to view our 2023 class schedule, please visit yourscvwater.com/landscape-workshops.

