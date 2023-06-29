header image

1978 - Original Colossus coaster opens at Magic Mountain [watch it being built]
Colossus under construction
July 8: Enhance Your Landscape at SCV Water Gardening Class
| Thursday, Jun 29, 2023
SCV Water

Does your landscape need a refresh? Get inspired with free classes offered by the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. Your landscape has been established for a while, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good. Learn effective methods and techniques to manage and maintain your landscape healthily and more efficiently while improving aesthetics. Join SCV Water’s free, virtual gardening class, Sprucing Up Your Landscape and Protecting It, on Saturday, July 8, at 9 a.m.

Taking place virtually via Zoom, this comprehensive workshop is designed to cater to novice gardeners and seasoned green thumbs looking to refine their gardening skills and gain valuable insights from industry experts. Register to learn more from The Wheeler Company’s John Windsor, who is an expert teacher, a certified arborist and a California certified nurseryman.

“Now is the time to spruce up your yard with some light maintenance to help it through the summer heat,” said Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “It is also a great time to start planning for Fall turf removal and updating your sprinkler system.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour, followed by a question-and-answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live class – all presentations are recorded and available for viewing on SCV Water’s website one week after the course.

The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Sprucing Up Your Landscape and Protecting It class, or to view our 2023 class schedule, please visit yourscvwater.com/landscape-workshops.

###

About SCV Water:

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on January 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at >www.yourSCVwater.com.

For more information, contact Laura Gallegos. public affairs specialist at SCV Water at lgallegos@scvwa.org.
06-28-2023 DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
06-28-2023 Avon Rents Moves HQ to Santa Clarita Valley
06-27-2023 Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
06-23-2023 June 28: Win Prizes at Free SCV Chamber Business Expo
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
Aug. 12: Luau Benefiting SNAP Sports
Chandra Neal, a local mom of an athlete in the SCV-based nonprofit Special Needs Athletes & Peer (SNAP) program, penned a letter to the community on the importance of having such an organization like SNAP that fosters inclusion and acceptance.
Aug. 12: Luau Benefiting SNAP Sports
SCOTUS Rejects Affirmative Action in College Admissions
WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court shot down affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina on Thursday, tightening restrictions on the use of race in college admissions.
SCOTUS Rejects Affirmative Action in College Admissions
Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Evan Tapper as dean of Extended Studies, the first person to hold this new leadership role.
Evan Tapper Named CalArts’ Inaugural Dean of Extended Studies
Henry Mayo Now Offering New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Aquablation therapy, a surgical treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia.
Henry Mayo Now Offering New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
CDPH Warns of Mosquito-Borne Diseases After Record Rainfall
This summer, the California Department of Public Health reminds Californians to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases during outdoor activities.
CDPH Warns of Mosquito-Borne Diseases After Record Rainfall
Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall
Applications for the Fall 2023 season are Open. Hurry, Don't wait, Applications are reviewed on a first come basis and parks fill up fast.
Create a Class At L.A. County Parks for Fall
DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
DISC Surgery Center at Gateway (formerly known as Gateway Surgery Center) has expanded Santa Clarita’s access to leading-edge minimally invasive spine care thanks to the investment and leadership of TriasMD, which acquired the facility earlier this year.
DISC Surgery Center Expands Access to Spinal Care Treatment
Wilk Trauma Kits Measure Unanimously Clears Assembly Committee
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced his legislation to equip classrooms with life-saving trauma kits passed unanimously out of the Assembly Education Committee.
Wilk Trauma Kits Measure Unanimously Clears Assembly Committee
Wilson to Fill Vacant Hart District Governing Board Seat
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board selected Erin McKeon Wilson to complete the term in Trustee Area 4 at its special board meeting Wednesday. The decision was unanimous.
Wilson to Fill Vacant Hart District Governing Board Seat
Avon Rents Moves HQ to Santa Clarita Valley
 Avon Rents, a one-stop vehicle rental company serving the greater Los Angeles area for over 40 years, has recently expanded into the SCV.
Avon Rents Moves HQ to Santa Clarita Valley
Barger Boosts ‘Old Glory’ Historic Oak Tree Protections
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger read in a motion during yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting that will designate a centuries old oak tree known as “Old Glory” as a Los Angeles County Historic Landmark.
Barger Boosts ‘Old Glory’ Historic Oak Tree Protections
COC Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Support Native American Students
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges to fund a Native American Student Support and Success Program. 
COC Receives $1.5 Million Grant to Support Native American Students
Today in SCV History (June 28)
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has announced the extension of the California Film and Television Tax Credit has been included in the state’s 2023-24 budget.
Film, Television Tax Credit Extension Secured in State Budget
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
The Castaic Union School District Board of Trustees have announced three new appointments.
Castaic Union Announces Three New Appointments
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Top executives from several Los Angeles County agencies presented an update to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday detailing their outreach efforts helping scores of residents at risk of homelessness at Cali Lake Recreational Vehicle (RV) Resort.
Cali Lake RV Resort Meets Permissible Capacity
Saugus High Band Holding Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are honored to invite the community to help those in need. The band will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation every Saturday beginning July 8, all the way through Aug. 12. Items should be in relatively good condition and be wearable or usable.
Saugus High Band Holding Clothes for Cash Fundraiser
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
With the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
Mitzi Like, president and CEO of LBW Insurance and Financial Services has been appointed to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Board of Directors.
Mitzi Like Appointed to Henry Mayo Board
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, was pleased to recognize the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Monday on the Senate Floor, in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary.
Wilk Recognizes SCV Chamber’s 100th Anniversary
