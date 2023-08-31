Faculty, Staff Gather to Hear CSUN President’s Welcome Address

Lively beats, courtesy of the drumline from the Matador Pep Band, energized California State University, Northridge community members as they arrived at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 25 for President Erika D. Beck’s annual welcome address.

Faculty, staff, administrators and guests gathered for the multimedia event that began with a cultural welcome by Rudy Ortega Jr., Hon.D. ‘23 and Mark Villaseñor ’16 (Global Supply Chain Management) from the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians. There were also welcomes from Faculty President Michael Neubauer and Associated Students President Paige Hajiloo, as well as a performance by dance students from the College of Health and Human Development.

Beck welcomed 30 new faculty members to the academic community. She noted recent investments including the addition of more mental health counselors and support from philanthropists for the MataCare Emergency Grant Program and scholarships.

Beck also spoke of building projects on campus, including the soon-to-open Maple Hall, formerly known as the Sierra Annex, with its state-of-the-art classrooms. The groundbreaking on the Affordable Student Housing Project will take place this fall — the first such project to be approved in the California State University system. Beck reported significant progress on plans to bring basic needs services together on campus with construction of a Basic Needs Suite.

She also commented on the ongoing construction of the Autodesk Technology Engagement Center, which will “house the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub programming as well as academic and equity-focused programming for the College of Engineering and Computer Science, and interdisciplinary STEAHM opportunities,” Beck said. STEAHM includes science, technology, engineering, math as well as art and the humanities.

Beck talked about graduation rates and said some have improved — such as those for both 2- and 4-year transfer students, which are at or above CSU targets. She said the university will continue to invest in students, faculty and infrastructure toward structural equity she outlined last year in the Road Map to the Future.

Beck wished a happy new academic year to those gathered and finished her remarks with the following: “I am so proud to call myself a Matador, to stand shoulder to shoulder with each of you in this exceptional place, as we continue to build a brighter and more equitable future for us all.”

