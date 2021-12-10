header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 9
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
Family Promise SCV Receiving Grant from Providence Hospital
| Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
Family Promise

Celebrating the power of partnership this week, the three Providence hospitals in the San Fernando Valley presented Mother Joseph Fund grants totaling $400,000 to 15 nonprofit groups, including Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, that serve the most vulnerable in the greater community.

The grants were provided by Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, which hosted the event in the hospital chapel.

This Partners for a Better Community celebration began in 2013 in honor of Mother Joseph Pariseau who led a group of Sisters of Providence from Montreal to the American Northwest in 1856 and established what is now a 52-hospital health system across seven Western states.

The groups chosen to receive the funding offer programs for vulnerable populations including those who are homeless, victims of domestic violence, have substance use disorders or suffer with physical and mental health issues.

“Serving the poor and vulnerable is in our DNA,” said Shawn Kiley, chief mission officer at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana.

The goal of the partnerships is to collaborate with like-minded, mission-focused partners who are experts in their fields and committed to improving the overall health of under-served populations, said Judie Wilkie, chairwoman of the Mission Committee of the Providence Community Ministry Board – San Fernando Valley Service Area.

An advisory group composed of representatives from Wilkie’s committee chose these organizations to receive grants:

– Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley

– BCR “A Place to Grow, Burbank

– Burbank Noon Lions Charities

– Catholic Charities Guadalupe Center, Canoga Park

– Foundation for Senior Services, Glendale

– Hands 4 Hope LA, North Hollywood

– Haven Hills, Canoga Park

– Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, San Fernando Valley locations

– Meet Each Need with Dignity (MEND), Pacoima

– Mid Valley Family YMCA, Van Nuys

– Motion Picture and Television Fund, Calabasas

– National Alliance for Mental Illness, San Fernando Valley, Van Nuys

– Therapeutic Living Centers for the Blind, Reseda

– Valley Family Center, San Fernando

– West Valley Family YMCA, Reseda

These organizations applied for the funding and described ways it would be spent. A large portion of the money allocated went to services for the growing numbers of homeless in the Valley and surrounding communities. Other recipients serve those with disabilities, those experience food insecurity, parents in need of childcare and those suffering mental health issues.

This spirit of partnership goes back 165 years when the Sisters of Providence worked with their communities to build schools, orphanages and hospitals. In 2016, Providence and Orange County-based St. Joseph Health joined to form a new organization, Providence.

Family Promise
Family Promise of the Santa Clarita Valley is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area. If you need help, or would like to assist us in our mission, please get in touch.

24820 Orchard Village Rd, Ste. A, #391

Santa Clarita, 91355

(661) 251-2868

contact@familypromisescv.org

About Providence
Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and much other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of
health for a better world at Providence.org.

About Providence Southern California
Providence Southern California is the region’s largest health system with 11 hospitals, more than 100 clinics, outpatient centers, TrinityCare Hospice and its TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, eight wellness centers, telehealth and numerous physician groups in its Southern California Region. Providence is committed to an enduring mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, and last year contributed $485 million in services, programs and charity care to those in need.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Family Promise SCV Receiving Grant from Providence Hospital

Family Promise SCV Receiving Grant from Providence Hospital
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
Celebrating the power of partnership this week, the three Providence hospitals in the San Fernando Valley presented Mother Joseph Fund grants totaling $400,000 to 15 nonprofit groups, including Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, that serve the most vulnerable in the greater community.
FULL STORY...

SCV Photographers Association Holds Annual Digital Image Contest

SCV Photographers Association Holds Annual Digital Image Contest
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association held its annual Digital Image Competition in November at the Sierra Hills Clubhouse in Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...

SCAA Gallery Showcasing ‘Fun Size’ Art

SCAA Gallery Showcasing ‘Fun Size’ Art
Thursday, Dec 9, 2021
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Fun Size,” art that is under 12 inches.
FULL STORY...

SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans

SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
Tuesday, Dec 7, 2021
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 has donated $2,000 worth of Walmart and Lowe’s gift cards to the SCVSC.
FULL STORY...

Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle

Historical Society Seeking Donations for Stolen Train Whistle
Monday, Dec 6, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is seeking donations to replace the original brass, 6-chime train whistle, which was stolen years ago from the Historical Society's vintage 1900 Southern Pacific locomotive.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Family Promise SCV Receiving Grant from Providence Hospital
Celebrating the power of partnership this week, the three Providence hospitals in the San Fernando Valley presented Mother Joseph Fund grants totaling $400,000 to 15 nonprofit groups, including Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, that serve the most vulnerable in the greater community.
Family Promise SCV Receiving Grant from Providence Hospital
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 39,624
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Thursday 15 new deaths and 1,718 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,624 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 39,624
SCV Photographers Association Holds Annual Digital Image Contest
The Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association held its annual Digital Image Competition in November at the Sierra Hills Clubhouse in Canyon Country.
SCV Photographers Association Holds Annual Digital Image Contest
Former SUSD Board President Charged with Embezzlement
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday that Paul De La Cerda, dean of East Los Angeles College, and former Saugus Union School District Board president, has been charged with overbilling his employer for trips he took.
Former SUSD Board President Charged with Embezzlement
Jay Leno, Judy Collins Coming to Performing Arts Center
The wait is over: After 21 months, the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center (PAC) is opening its doors to patrons for an exciting new season of live performances from internationally acclaimed artists and musicians.
Jay Leno, Judy Collins Coming to Performing Arts Center
SCAA Gallery Showcasing ‘Fun Size’ Art
Santa Clarita Artists Association announced a new exhibit entitled, “Fun Size,” art that is under 12 inches.
SCAA Gallery Showcasing ‘Fun Size’ Art
Water Use Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the Los Angeles County beaches listed below to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Water Use Warning Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Dec. 9)
1983 - U.S. release of John Carpenter's "Christine;" blew up fake gas station in Valencia [watch scene (R)]
Christine gas station explosion in Valencia
L.A. County Reports Local Transmission of Omicron Variant
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health  has received confirmation of a fourth case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
L.A. County Reports Local Transmission of Omicron Variant
Children’s Bureau Needs Foster Families for Local Children
Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Children’s Bureau Needs Foster Families for Local Children
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges All To Vaccinate For Holidays
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 15 new deaths and 1,772 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,463 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges All To Vaccinate For Holidays
CDPH Urging Californians to Get Their Flu Shots
With the holiday season underway and people visiting family and friends, the California Department of Public Health is urging Californians to get the influenza vaccine to protect your health, and the health of others, during this flu season.
CDPH Urging Californians to Get Their Flu Shots
CSUN Announces New VP for University Relations, Advancement
California State University, Northridge President Erika D. Beck has announced the appointment of Nichole Ipach as CSUN’s new vice president for university relations and advancement.
CSUN Announces New VP for University Relations, Advancement
State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced that California community-based organizations will be able to apply for grants to address the social isolation experienced by students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Superintendent Addresses Student Social Isolation
City Seeks Student Art Submissions for 2022 Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Santa Clarita Sister Cities Program, invites local students to submit artwork, poetry, essays and creative writing, photographs or music for the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
City Seeks Student Art Submissions for 2022 Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
SCV Water Granted $3.93M to Supply Water for LARC, Lily of the Valley
After more than a five-year grant application process, SCV Water secured a $3.93 million grant from the State Water Resources Control Board to construct a permanent water supply for Los Angeles Residential Community and Lily of the Valley Mobile Village.
SCV Water Granted $3.93M to Supply Water for LARC, Lily of the Valley
Today in SCV History (Dec. 8)
1941 - Julius Dietzmann family of Castaic arrested as German enemy aliens [story]
Julius Dietzmann
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative announced that the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge #2379 has donated $2,000 worth of Walmart and Lowe’s gift cards to the SCVSC.
SCV Elks Lodge 2379 Donates Gift Cards to Veterans
Dec. 9: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 9: Arts Commission Regular Meeting
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Releases the Latest Updates from the Last 7 Days
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 15 new deaths and 941 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,492 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Releases the Latest Updates from the Last 7 Days
State Will Not Allocate California Water Project Supplies for 2022
In an unprecedented decision spurred by the state’s extreme drought conditions, the California Department of Water Resources announced a 0% initial allocation from the State Water Project for the upcoming year.
State Will Not Allocate California Water Project Supplies for 2022
CSUN to Offer Accelerated Credential Program for Aspiring History Teachers
California State University, Northridge will launch programs in fall 2022 that will expedite the process for getting a credential for those who are interested in teaching history and social science in middle or high school.
CSUN to Offer Accelerated Credential Program for Aspiring History Teachers
Academy of the Canyons, Hart District Rank in Top 20
Academy of the Canyons, the middle college high school in the William S. Hart Union High School District, has been named by Niche as the number 16 ranked high school in the State of California.
Academy of the Canyons, Hart District Rank in Top 20
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: