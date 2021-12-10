Family Promise SCV Receiving Grant from Providence Hospital

Celebrating the power of partnership this week, the three Providence hospitals in the San Fernando Valley presented Mother Joseph Fund grants totaling $400,000 to 15 nonprofit groups, including Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, that serve the most vulnerable in the greater community.

The grants were provided by Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, which hosted the event in the hospital chapel.

This Partners for a Better Community celebration began in 2013 in honor of Mother Joseph Pariseau who led a group of Sisters of Providence from Montreal to the American Northwest in 1856 and established what is now a 52-hospital health system across seven Western states.

The groups chosen to receive the funding offer programs for vulnerable populations including those who are homeless, victims of domestic violence, have substance use disorders or suffer with physical and mental health issues.

“Serving the poor and vulnerable is in our DNA,” said Shawn Kiley, chief mission officer at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana.

The goal of the partnerships is to collaborate with like-minded, mission-focused partners who are experts in their fields and committed to improving the overall health of under-served populations, said Judie Wilkie, chairwoman of the Mission Committee of the Providence Community Ministry Board – San Fernando Valley Service Area.

An advisory group composed of representatives from Wilkie’s committee chose these organizations to receive grants:

– Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley

– BCR “A Place to Grow, Burbank

– Burbank Noon Lions Charities

– Catholic Charities Guadalupe Center, Canoga Park

– Foundation for Senior Services, Glendale

– Hands 4 Hope LA, North Hollywood

– Haven Hills, Canoga Park

– Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, San Fernando Valley locations

– Meet Each Need with Dignity (MEND), Pacoima

– Mid Valley Family YMCA, Van Nuys

– Motion Picture and Television Fund, Calabasas

– National Alliance for Mental Illness, San Fernando Valley, Van Nuys

– Therapeutic Living Centers for the Blind, Reseda

– Valley Family Center, San Fernando

– West Valley Family YMCA, Reseda

These organizations applied for the funding and described ways it would be spent. A large portion of the money allocated went to services for the growing numbers of homeless in the Valley and surrounding communities. Other recipients serve those with disabilities, those experience food insecurity, parents in need of childcare and those suffering mental health issues.

This spirit of partnership goes back 165 years when the Sisters of Providence worked with their communities to build schools, orphanages and hospitals. In 2016, Providence and Orange County-based St. Joseph Health joined to form a new organization, Providence.

Family Promise

Family Promise of the Santa Clarita Valley is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization serving homeless families in the Santa Clarita Valley area. If you need help, or would like to assist us in our mission, please get in touch.

24820 Orchard Village Rd, Ste. A, #391

Santa Clarita, 91355

(661) 251-2868

contact@familypromisescv.org

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 52 hospitals, over 1,000 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing, and much other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of

health for a better world at Providence.org.

About Providence Southern California

Providence Southern California is the region’s largest health system with 11 hospitals, more than 100 clinics, outpatient centers, TrinityCare Hospice and its TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, eight wellness centers, telehealth and numerous physician groups in its Southern California Region. Providence is committed to an enduring mission of outreach to the poor and vulnerable, and last year contributed $485 million in services, programs and charity care to those in need.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...