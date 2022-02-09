Feb 10: Probation Department to Discuss Site Selection For Juvenile Detention

The Los Angeles County Probation Department and members of the Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Committee will discuss the site selection for serious juvenile offenders at the Los Angeles County Probation Oversight Commission’s virtual meeting on Feb.10.

The meeting follows after discussions of possible relocation to Camps Scott and Scudder located in Santa Clarita.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. virtually. The discussion will be the fourth item on meeting’s agenda.

To attend one must pre-register online through the county web-portal.

For more information from the city about the issue click on the city’s website.

To see the full agenda check out the county’s website.

