Feb. 12: Santa Clarita Community College District Business Meeting

The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 12, with a closed session at 3:45 p.m., followed by open session at 5:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held at Hasley Hall (HSLH – 137), located on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road ~ Santa Clarita, 91355.

Items on the agenda include approval of Master Agreement between Santa Clarita Community College District and Northrop Grumman Corp (ETI), approval of travel authorization schedules, and discussion of the monthly financial report for period ending December 31, 2019.

