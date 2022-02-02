Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Luncheon with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

Each year the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the Commission for Women recognize and celebrate women who work to bring about social and economic change, promote women’s equality and serve as outstanding role models for women.
College of the Canyons freshman Paul Hautbourg fired off a day two round of 76 at the annual Pt. Conception Open on Monday, tying for individual medalist honors and leading Canyons to a second-place team result.
The Hart High Baseball Alumni Game tradition will return to the diamond Sunday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. for a three-inning game and a preview of 2022 Hart High Baseball teams including varsity, junior varsity and frosh.
The Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library invite residents to take advantage of this sweet Book Bag Sale at all three library branches. Impress your loved ones this Valentine's Day with a unique gift--or gifts--from the upcoming February Book Bag Sale.
Sulphur Springs Union School District and William S. Hart Union High School District are coming together to bring resources to school families through the “Many Families One Community” Family Resource Fair virtual event over Zoom.
