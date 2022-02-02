Feb. 16: VIA Virtual Luncheon with Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook

The Valley Industry Association will present a VIA Virtual Luncheon with a program presented by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, Chancellor, College of the Canyons on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m.

Van Hook will present “COC’s Commitment: Training the Next Generation of Employees via Responsive Work Solutions.”

The cost to attend via Zoom will be $20 for VIA members and $25 for non-members.

To book your Zoom invite visit the VIA Calendar.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...