Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts

Hope Theatre Arts will present “Rev” live onstage at Canyon Country’s Curtain Call Performing Arts Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 and 4.

“Rev,” a theatrical work by playwright Rachel Bykowski, delves into the intricacies of human relationships and the complexities of love, loss and transformation. It all takes place in a mechanic’s garage on the west side of Chicago.

“’Rev’ has something for everyone, whether you’re a classic car fanatic, a former Marine, or just trying to figure out where you fit in with your family, I think you’ll find something here that resonates,” said Susan Fletcher. Fletcher is co-founder of Hope Theatre Arts and the show’s director.

“Rev” is the first live play to be presented at Curtain Call Performing Arts, an acting, musical theater, dance, stunts and music school in Canyon Country. For performances of “Rev” the entire theater at Curtain Call Performing Arts will be transformed into Gibson & Sons’ Automotive Repair Shop in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood.

“Rev” features Camaro, Aston and Lucky, three strong women being played by Ramona Yates, Kay Verity and Hailey Graves Tucker.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Feb. 4. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors/military/students). Purchase tickets at www.hopetheatrearts.com/tickets.

Curtain Call Performing Arts is located at 20655 Soledad Canyon Road, No. 31, Canyon Country, CA 91351.

