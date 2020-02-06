Feb. 22: JCI Santa Clarita’s Annual Awards and Installation Gala

The Santa Clarita Valley chapter of Junior Chamber International invite you to celebrate with them at its 2020 Annual Awards and Installation Gala, 1940s-themed event.

Join the Jaycees at the Valencia Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6:00 p.m – 11:00 p.m., as they kick off the celebration of the century. The United States Junior Chamber (JCI USA) is turning 100 years old this year, and in 1944 JCI USA took the Jaycee movement worldwide.

We will celebrate our 2019 successes, celebrating both member and chapter achievements, deinstall our 2019 board led by Taylor Kellstrom and install our new 2020 Executive Committee led by Sharlene Duzick! We will be looking back on 2019 and the many projects the Jaycees do as well as look forward to a successful 2020 and the Jaycees will be welcoming special guest speakers to install our 2020 board and speak to young leaders in Santa Clarita Valley.

Guests and members will enjoy world class food from Valencia Country Club, followed by dancing. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will be held to raise money for our community projects such as SCV 40 Under Forty, Santa’s Helpers, as well as leadership trainings and new community-based projects our members wish to run.

We are looking forward to installing our 2020 Executive Committee comprised of President, Sharlene Duzick, Executive Vice President, Jonathan Waymire, Vice President of Community, Jessica Chambers, Vice President of Marketing, Alexander Hafizi, Vice President of Membership, Joe Bealer, Vice President of Civic Engagement, Cass Stauffer, Vice President of Training, Christian Dadulak, Treasurer, Cindy Curtis, and Secretary, Kelsey Alter. The Executive Committee will be supported by Immediate Past President, Taylor Kellstrom, and Chief of Staff, Neil Fitzgerald.

Commenting, incoming President, Sharlene Duzick said, “We’re thrilled to be kicking off the 100th year of the US Jaycees with our Annual Awards and Investiture Gala. We’re looking forward to a successful year ahead and would love you to celebrate with us at the Valencia Country Club.

Early Bird Ticket pricing is available until Friday, Feb. 14, after which pricing will increase. To purchase tickets, visit the Jaycees’ website https://www.jcisantaclarita.com, Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/JCISantaClarita/, or via EventBrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-annual-awards-installation-gala-tickets-92082783083.

For questions, please email: jcisantaclarita@gmail.com.

About:

Junior Chamber International is a worldwide federation of young leaders and entrepreneurs with nearly 200,000 members aged 21-40. The Santa Clarita Valley chapter has over 50 members and is famous for our SCV 40 Under Forty and Santa’s Helpers projects.

Where:

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, and in more than 5,000 communities in over 100 countries worldwide.

What’s in it for you?

The opportunities to achieve more than you would have thought possible as a business, social, and political leader and the chance to meet and build a network with JCI members from our community, state, nation and the world.