Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita

The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.

The organization believes that the kite is the symbol of hope, one should always aspire for higher goals in life. All the proceeds from this event will benefit less privileged kids in USA and India who are suffering from poor health, child trafficking and child labor. CRY America is a 501c3 non-profit organization, driven by its vision of a just world in which all children have equal opportunities to develop to their full potential and realize their dreams.

There is a registration required to buy Kites and Threads, although the event is free to attend.

Lots of fun activities will be there for the whole family to enjoy: balloon twisting for the kids ; raffle prizes for every ticket purchased ; celebrity chef Sanjay Patel from Bollywood Bites will be there with the food truck to serve all attendees with his mouth-watering Asian cuisine .

For volunteer or sponsorship opportunities please contact varnica.singh@cryamerica.org or losangeles@cryamerica.org.

Link for registration- https://events.cryamerica.org/events/losangeleskitefestival2020/.