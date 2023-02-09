Feb. 25: Painted Turtle 2023 Volunteer Day

Uploaded: , Thursday, Feb 9, 2023

By Press Release

Join The Painted Turtle Saturday, Feb. 25, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., for its 2023 Volunteer Day.

Since 2004, the local nonprofit has provided empowering and life-changing camp experiences to over 130,000 children with serious medical conditions and their families.

Volunteers will help prepare The Painted Turtle’s 173-acre campsite for the arrival of spring campers and their families. The majority of projects will be outside and may include: landscaping, outdoor furniture painting and staining, cabin preparation, housekeeping, organizing program areas, and more!

A continental breakfast, lunch, beverages, and snacks will be provided throughout the day. A $10 donation per volunteer is requested to help cover meal expenses.

After lunch, an optional tour will be available for those interested.

In the interest of safety, all attendees must be at least 10 years of age, fully vaccinated (one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer) and wear a mask unless socially-distanced outside, eating or drinking.

Click [here] to RSVP or to donate.

For questions or inquiries, contact Jessica Chandler, associate director of Corporate Relations, at jessicac@thepaintedturtle.org or (310) 451-1353 x120.

The Painted Turtle is located at 17000 Elizabeth Lake Road in Lake Hughes.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...