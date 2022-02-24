Feb. 27: ‘Legends & Lore Along California’s Highway 395’ Author at Rancho Camulos

Join “Legends & Lore Along California’s Highway 395” author Brian Clune at the Rancho Camulos Museum on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 1 p.m.

Bring a picnic, enjoy the intriguing presentation and take a docent-led tour of this unique National Historic Landmark where the history, myth and romance of Old California still linger. The last scheduled tour will be at 3 p.m.

Brian Clune, author and co-founder of Planet Paranormal, will share highlights of his latest work that explores the strange and fascinating side of the majestic mountains and lonely deserts along US 395 stretching from Victorville to Carson City.

The suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Books will be available for purchase and signed by the author.

Rancho Camulos Museum is located on Highway 126, 10 miles west of the I-5 on the way to Ventura.

For more information visit Rancho Camulos.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...