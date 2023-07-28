Aug 27: Piru History at Rancho Camulos Museum

Join Michele McKinley, local historian and Piru native on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. as she shares more of the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area. Explore local history as Ventura County celebrates its 150th birthday. Enjoy her interesting accounts and historic photographs. Bring your own family stories to share.

Experience a relaxing afternoon at the Rancho Camulos Museum’s historic buildings and gardens. Engage in a docent-led tour. Bring a picnic and immerse yourself in the ambiance as you step back in time.

Rancho Camulos is a National Historic Landmar for the rancho’s place in American literary history as the setting for Helen Hunt Jackson’s epic 19th century novel “Ramona,” first published in 1884. The museum property sits within a larger 1,800-acre working agricultural ranch and incorporates several historic buildings including the expansive 11,000 sq. ft. del Valle adobe home (built in phases beginning in 1853 through 1880), a family chapel, brick winery, barn, bunkhouse, a second Colonial Revival-Style adobe, and a 1930 school-house, a 19th-century carriage and Tataviam Native American village.

Guests can bring their favorite beverage and food for a picnic in the gardens.

Docent-led tours are at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. The presentation is at 4 p.m.

The suggested donation is $10.

Rancho Camulos Museum

From the Santa Clarita Valley on I-5 take State Route 126 west for 10 miles. Rancho Camulos Museum will be on the left side of the highway.

For more information visit www.ranchocamulos.org.

