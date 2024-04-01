April 19: Dave Stamey Concert at Rancho Camulos Museum

Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark Museum will host a concert by award-winning, cowboy balladeer Dave Stamey Friday, April 19, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The concert will highlight the 2024 Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos.

This annual fundraiser for the nonprofit museum will also include an authentic Vaquero buffet and docent led interpretive tours of the historic buildings on beautiful grounds.

This is a partnership event with the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival. Tickets $50 and are available at Cowboyfestival.org.

Museum information is available at Ranchocamulos.org.

The museum is located at 5164 E Telegraph Road, on Highway 126, 10 miles West of the Interstate 5, near Piru.

Step back in time for a unique experience …

Where the History, Myth, and Romance of Old California still lingers…