Feb. 4: Pedro Roman Memorial Blood Drive

In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Unfortunately lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 1, 2021. Roman had a positive attitude no matter what challenges he faced, which was well-recognized amongst his peers and community. During Roman’streatment, he received over 100 blood transfusions. In remembrance of Roman, the community is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to help other patients in need as well as keep Roman’s legacy alive.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Houchin Community Blood Bank will be hosting a 3rd annual community blood drive in honor of Roman, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, which is located at 25816 North Tournament Road in Valencia. All donors will receive a Houchin long-sleeve shirt and a $10 pre-loaded player card for MB2 Entertainment after their donation.

Blood donations helped Roman in many different ways and ultimately helped him gain more strength to keep on fighting. Just like Roman, there are people in our community that need blood transfusions.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, please visit www.hcbb.com/schedule or call us at (661) 323-4222.

***Appointments are highly recommended.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives.

About Houchin Community Blood Bank

Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB) is a mobile-based community blood bank dedicated to serving Santa Clarita, CA, and the surrounding communities. Our mission is to save lives by providing blood, platelets and plasma to local hospitals. We do this by operating mobile blood drives that provide people with convenient opportunities to give blood to save someone’s life.

