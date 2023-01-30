header image

January 31
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Feb. 4: Pedro Roman Memorial Blood Drive
| Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Pedro Roman

Courtesy photo.

In 2019, Valencia High School student, Pedro Roman, was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Unfortunately lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 1, 2021. Roman had a positive attitude no matter what challenges he faced, which was well-recognized amongst his peers and community. During Roman’streatment, he received over 100 blood transfusions. In remembrance of Roman, the community is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank to help other patients in need as well as keep Roman’s legacy alive.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Houchin Community Blood Bank will be hosting a 3rd annual community blood drive in honor of Roman, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, which is located at 25816 North Tournament Road in Valencia. All donors will receive a Houchin long-sleeve shirt and a $10 pre-loaded player card for MB2 Entertainment after their donation.

Blood donations helped Roman in many different ways and ultimately helped him gain more strength to keep on fighting. Just like Roman, there are people in our community that need blood transfusions.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, please visit www.hcbb.com/schedule or call us at (661) 323-4222.

***Appointments are highly recommended.

Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be at least 17 years old or 16 years old with a parent or guardian’s consent. A photo ID with a date of birth is all that is needed to start saving lives.

About Houchin Community Blood Bank

Houchin Community Blood Bank (HCBB) is a mobile-based community blood bank dedicated to serving Santa Clarita, CA, and the surrounding communities. Our mission is to save lives by providing blood, platelets and plasma to local hospitals. We do this by operating mobile blood drives that provide people with convenient opportunities to give blood to save someone’s life.

School Band Association Recognizes Hart District Music Teachers
Three Santa Clarita music educators were recognized Saturday, Jan. 21, for their contributions to music education at the 2023 Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association Winter Conference.
Feb. 18: Zonta’s Upcoming Workshop to Highlight Filing Taxes, Family Law Issues
A workshop about “Basics of Filing Taxes and Family Law Issues,” hosted by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, will help participants “learn about filing taxes – whether you file your own or not” and “Family Law issues - divorce, child custody, and support.”
Mission Valley Bank Announces Record Loan Growth, Cash Dividend
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $4.8 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared to net income of $5.0 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
‘NCIS,’ ‘CSI: Vegas’ Among Nine Productions Currently Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 30 – Sunday, Feb. 5.
CSUN, Law Enforcement Partner to Produce Fentanyl PSA
California State University, Northridge film students, along with faculty and alumni have produced a public service announcement to address the ongoing fentanyl crisis and educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl pills.
March 3: Family Promise Hosting Poker Tourney, Sip & Paint Fundraiser
Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event will take place on Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Feb. 1: Hart Board Scheduled to Discuss Proposed Teacher Pay Increase
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Feb. 1, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Sulphur Springs, Hart Districts Hosting Many Families One Community Event
Sulphur Springs Union School District will host the annual Many Families, One Community Event on Saturday, Feb. 25.
L.A. County Launches Fair Chance Hiring Program
Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has joined business and community leaders to launch the Fair Chance Hiring Program, galvanizing the county’s business community to adopt Fair Chance hiring practices with the goal of getting 200 local businesses to commit to hiring system-impacted individuals this year.
Jan. 31: SUSD Board Slated to Discuss Future Enrollment Projections
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 14: Local Barbershop Quartet to Deliver Singing Valentines
The Santa Clarita Valley Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus will return on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, to deliver singing valentines after being unavailable during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday through Thursday due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures.
Recent Rainfall Prompts Ocean Water Advisory for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements
The California Transportation Commission allocated over $988 million Friday to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 30)
2003 - Actress & big cat rescuer Tippi Hedren of Acton inducted into Hollywood Walk of Fame [story]
Tippi Hedren
Educational Videos Unveiled at Placerita Nature Center
Three new educational videos greet visitors to the Placerita Nature Center to help them understand what they're seeing along the trails.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
Today in SCV History (Jan. 28)
1850 - Death Valley '49er William Robinson dies in Soledad Canyon from drinking too much cool water [story]
Leaving Death Valley
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,123 new cases countywide and 29 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Low Community Level
L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge
Teams from the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station, Los Angeles County Fire Department and loanDepot competed on Wednesday, Jan. 25 in the Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge.
L.A. County Fire Wins Magic Mountain Sky Tower Challenge
Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award
Friends of the Children – Los Angeles presented Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with the "Power of One" award at their inaugural Women's Leadership Breakfast held Friday, Jan. 27 at The California Club. Barger was selected to receive the award for her work and dedication to supporting and safeguarding children in Los Angeles County, especially those within the foster care system.
Barger Tapped by Friends of the Children L.A. for ‘Power of One’ Award
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces 2023 Board
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced its new Board of Directors for 2023.
Santa Clarita Artists Association Announces 2023 Board
