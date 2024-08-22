header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 22
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Hart District Names New Principals, Assistant Principal
| Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
Hart school district

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Kullen Welch as the new principal of Valencia High School and Thomas Flores as the new principal of La Mesa Junior High School, as well as James Webb as the new assistant principal at Rio Norte Junior High School.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Kullen Welch, Mr. Thomas Flores and Mr. James Webb to their new positions in the district,” said Michael Vierra, Interim Superintendent of the Hart School District. “Each brings with them the advantage of considerable years of successful experience at multiple schools in the Hart District. We look forward to their work to further our efforts to ensure every student leaves our district ‘Opportunity Ready.’”

Kullen Welch

KullenWelchBefore joining the Hart District, Welch began teaching and coaching in the Southern Kern Unified School District in 2003. He transitioned to the Hart District in 2004 where he taught physical education until 2018 at Hart, Arroyo Seco and Rio Norte. Welch also served as assistant principal at Hart High School beginning in 2018 and then later at Saugus High School prior to taking the helm as principal at La Mesa Junior High School in the fall of 2022. Welch has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physical Education from The Master’s College and a Master’s Degree in Administration from the University of La Verne.

Thomas Flores
ThomasFloresFlores began his career in education as a history and English teacher in 1997 and spent time in both the Fullerton and Saugus Union districts before coming to the Hart District. He has been with the Hart District since 2002, serving as a teacher at Placerita Junior High School for a number of years before acquiring significant administrative experience in the role assistant principal for a number of schools, including Rio Norte Junior High School, Golden Valley High School, Valencia High School, Sierra Vista Junior High School and La Mesa Junior High School. Flores has a Bachelor of Arts in Child Development from California State University Los Angeles and a Master’s Degree in Educational Management from the University of La Verne.

James Webb
JamesWebb (1)Webb has been with the Hart District since 2000 and has served in a variety of roles, including program specialist and induction director for the district and English teacher at Saugus and West Ranch high schools. He has also served as a consultant in teacher preparation for the Commission on Teacher Credentialing and served as a board member for the Hart District from 2020 to 2023. Webb has a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and a Master’s Degree in English Education, both from Florida State University.

All three will officially begin their new roles on Thursday, Aug. 22.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Hart District Names New Principals, Assistant Principal

Hart District Names New Principals, Assistant Principal
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Kullen Welch as the new principal of Valencia High School and Thomas Flores as the new principal of La Mesa Junior High School, as well as James Webb as the new assistant principal at Rio Norte Junior High School.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest

Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
The Los Angeles County Library Bookmark Contest is now accepting entries. Deadline for entries is Oct. 5.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board

Aug. 20: Regular Meeting of Saugus Union School Board
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals

Aug. 21: Hart Board to Appoint New Principals
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21, beginning with closed session at 6 p.m., followed by open session at 7 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions

Aug. 24: Clothes for Cash Benefits Saugus Marching Centurions
Saturday, Aug 17, 2024
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions will be collecting new and clean, used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. The Clothes for Cash fundraiser will be held Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Saugus High School.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Marsha McLean | Get Active, Reconnect with Nature
One of my favorite parts about living in Santa Clarita is the abundance of recreational opportunities available for residents of all ages.
Marsha McLean | Get Active, Reconnect with Nature
Sept. 20: SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit at COC
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce invite the public to an event dedicated to raising awareness and combatting human trafficking. The summit will be Friday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. - noon and held in person at College of the Canyon's Dr. Dianne G Van Hook University Center in Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.
Sept. 20: SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit at COC
Robert Weatherwax, 83, Lassie, Hollywood Dog Trainer
Former Canyon Country resident Robert Walter Weatherwax, a professional dog trainer for film and TV productions including "Lassie" died Thursday, Aug. 15 at a Veterans Affairs facility in Scranton, Pa,.
Robert Weatherwax, 83, Lassie, Hollywood Dog Trainer
Sept. 29: Titania K9 Hosts WANTED ‘Wild West Gala’ Event
Titania K9 Fund invites all to WANTED “Wild West Gala”, an afternoon party for all ages to benefit the Amerman Family Foundation Dog Therapy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 29, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sept. 29: Titania K9 Hosts WANTED ‘Wild West Gala’ Event
Sept. 21-22: Pococktoberfest at Pocock Brewing
One need not venture to Munich to celebrate Oktoberfest, Pocock Brewing will host Pococktoberfest, Saturday, Sept. 21 noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22 from noon to 9 p.m.
Sept. 21-22: Pococktoberfest at Pocock Brewing
Sept. 3: City to Install Solar Panels in Cube Parking Lot
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, parking at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint, will be reduced for solar panel installation. The project will take approximately six weeks to complete.
Sept. 3: City to Install Solar Panels in Cube Parking Lot
Hart District Names New Principals, Assistant Principal
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board unanimously approved the appointment of Kullen Welch as the new principal of Valencia High School and Thomas Flores as the new principal of La Mesa Junior High School, as well as James Webb as the new assistant principal at Rio Norte Junior High School.
Hart District Names New Principals, Assistant Principal
Today in SCV History (Aug. 22)
1891 - Future First Lady Lou Henry (Hoover), 17, poses for photo at R.E. Nickel's Acton store [story]
Lou Henry
Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit
The Gentle Barn will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 24 as it presents a fundraising benefit "Twilight Tails."
Aug. 24: Gentle Barn’s 25th Anniversary Benefit
Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita Old Town Newhall Library will host a special "Shark Bites" event on Tuesday, Sept. 24 for children ages 0-11.
Sept. 24: Shark Bites at Old Town Newhall Library
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
The city of Santa Clarita has been ranked the "Eighth Safest City in the United States" by PropertyClub.
Santa Clarita Ranked Eighth Safest City in U.S. by PropertyClub
County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners
The Los Angeles County Youth Commission is looking for young adults to join them to help guide the commission in the coming years. 
County Youth Commission Seeking New Commissioners
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is expediting the deployment of funds and is now accepting applications for $76 million in grant funding available to bolster safety and security for nonprofits that are at higher risk of hate-based crimes.
California Announces $76M to Bolster Security for Nonprofits
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Aug. 21
Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
Celebrate a Happy Howl-o-ween with your dog at the American Cancer Society’s fundraiser, BARK FOR LIFE, presented by Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Oct. 20: American Cancer Society BARK FOR LIFE Happy Halloween Fundraiser
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets
With home values up around 3.3% in the past year and mortgage rates remaining high, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Best Real Estate Markets in 2024.
WalletHub: Santa Clarita Ranks in Bottom Third in National Real Estate Markets
Santa Clarita Invites Poets to Submit Works for 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the call for entries for the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project.
Santa Clarita Invites Poets to Submit Works for 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project
Sept. 13: The MAIN Hosts Zany Comedy ‘The Underpants’ Written by Steve Martin
The hit Off-Broadway play 'The Underpants” is making its way to The MAIN for a night of crazy laughs and comedy. b
Sept. 13: The MAIN Hosts Zany Comedy ‘The Underpants’ Written by Steve Martin
Sept. 30: Huntertones Concert Comes to West Ranch
Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet that has thrilled music lovers around the globe with their fun, imaginative and fearless music, are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a special one-night performance.
Sept. 30: Huntertones Concert Comes to West Ranch
Today in SCV History (Aug. 21)
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
Stephen Hillenburg
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 15 for the new offices of Single Mothers Outreach in Valencia.
Single Mothers Outreach Celebrates New Offices
Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
The Los Angeles County Library Bookmark Contest is now accepting entries. Deadline for entries is Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: Deadline for L.A. County Bookmark Contest
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Harvest Moon: A Gathering benefiting The Painted Turtle and The Bridge School will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Painted Turtle camp in Lake Hughes.
Oct. 5 Harvest Moon Fundraiser at The Painted Turtle
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
Author Claudia Donally will meet readers and sign her new book, "Emily's Beach Day," a new children’s book at The Open Book, in Canyon Country, from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Aug. 24: Author Claudia Donally to Meet Readers at The Open Book
SCVNews.com