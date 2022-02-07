Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, beginning with a special/closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.

Items on the agenda include pending litigation (closed session) and discussions on several state legislative bills.

The meetings will take place in City Council Chambers, located on the 1st Floor of City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. Santa Clarita, 91355.

The two full agendas can be viewed in its entirety below.

City Council

Special Meeting



City Council Chambers 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Agenda CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL Roll Call PUBLIC PARTICIPATION FOR AGENDIZED ITEMS CLOSED SESSION CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL – PENDING LITIGATION RECESS TO CLOSED SESSION – To be held in the Century Room RECONVENE TO OPEN SESSION CITY ATTORNEY ANNOUNCEMENT ADJOURN

