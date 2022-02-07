Feb. 8: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
The American Public Works Association to present award to the City of Santa Clarita for the BEST Project of the Year Award for the Sheriff’s Station and Canyon Country Community Center. Communications to provide speaking notes.
Authored by Assembly Member Rudy Salas (D-32-Bakersfield), Assembly Bill 916 prohibits local governments from conducting a public hearing as a condition of approving a project that adds space for additional bedrooms or reconfigures existing space to increase the bedroom count within an existing house, condominium, or apartment and increases the maximum height of an accessory dwelling unit that a local government must enforce from 16 feet to 18 feet.
Authored by Assembly Member Marie Waldron (R-75-Escondido), Assembly Bill 1597 reinstates prosecutorial authority to charge someone with a felony and imprisonment of up to three years, if they have been previously convicted three or more times of petty theft, shoplifting, grand theft, burglary, auto theft, robbery, elder financial abuse, or knowingly receiving stolen property.
Authored by Senator Melissa Melendez (R-28-Lake Elsinore), Senate Concurrent Resolution 5 declares the state of emergency proclaimed by the Governor on March 4, 2020, is at an end, thereby terminating the emergency powers granted to the Governor as a result of the proclamation.
The proposed Notice of Intent to Comply, in accordance with SB 619, will state the City of Santa Clarita’s intent to comply with the recently adopted regulations of SB 1383. Failure to comply with SB 1383 will result in penalties.
This ballot initiative is a constitutional amendment to allow for city and county land-use and zoning laws to supersede all conflicting state laws, except in circumstances related to the California Coastal Act of 1976, siting of power plants, or development of water, communication, or transportation projects.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking local youth and student artists to voluntarily participate in the 6th annual Youth Arts Showcase on March 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Centre, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer, celebrated the opening of its new location in Santa Clarita on 20600 Golden Triangle Road with a community event on Saturday, Feb. 5. This store is among more than 60 the company plans to open in the Los Angeles market in 2022.
Women in Service, an annual event honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, will be hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on May 14, 2022 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.
