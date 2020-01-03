[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
70°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 3
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
Feinstein Urges Senate Support for Impeachment Witnesses, Documents
| Friday, Jan 3, 2020
Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)

Washington — Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has called on her colleagues to support Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for key witnesses and documents related to the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“This is to request your support for the witnesses and documents requested in Senator Schumer’s December 15 and December 23 letters,” Feinstein wrote Tuesday in a letter to all senators.

The letter’s full text follows:

“The House collected a significant amount of evidence during its inquiry. However, several key witnesses were prevented from testifying and relevant documents were withheld.

“The House collected a significant amount of evidence during its inquiry. However, several key witnesses were prevented from testifying and relevant documents were withheld. Specifically:

“Four key witnesses – Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, top budget official Michael Duffey and White House aide Robert Blair – who would provide the Senate with firsthand testimony regarding the withholding of aid to Ukraine; and

“Emails and documents from the White House, State Department, and Office of Management and Budget regarding the request for Ukraine to announce political investigations and the withholding of a White House meeting and military aid.

“During the Clinton impeachment trial, the Senate had the benefit of exhaustive testimony from key witnesses and relevant documents from the start of the trial. Given this, it made sense for the Senate to wait until after presentations from House Managers and the President to decide whether additional testimony from witnesses who had already testified was warranted.

“Today, however, that is not the case. We know that certain key witnesses have not provided any testimony and that critical documents have been withheld by the White House.

“Agreement on Senator Schumer’s requests for these witnesses and documents requires a simple majority. This should be easy to achieve as all Senators should want this information from the outset to ensure a full and fair trial.”

Sincerely,

[signed]
Dianne Feinstein
United States Senator
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has certified a new vegetation treatment program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight.
FULL STORY...
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
A Santa Clarita Valley tradition continued Wednesday when the first SCV baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was a girl delivered by a woman who grew up in the valley since she was a baby.
FULL STORY...
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Friday, Jan 3, 2020
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Pavement construction will reduce the number of lanes available on the northbound side of Interstate 5 in Burbank beginning Friday at 10 p.m., and the lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday at 4 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Jan. 15: SCV Chamber Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its 2020 Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello in the Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall on Wednesday, January 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 15: SCV Chamber Member Appreciation Mixer at Monticello
Jan. 9: SCV Water Engineering & Ops Committee Special Meeting
A special meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, January 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Summit Circle, located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita 91350, in the Training Room.
Jan. 9: SCV Water Engineering & Ops Committee Special Meeting
Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54
CSUN closed out non-conference women’s basketball play Tuesday afternoon by defeating Hope International 77-54 in the Matadome.
Women’s Hoops: CSUN Beats Hope International 77-54
City Manager Ken Striplin: New Year, New Sense of Community
In his first monthly message of the new year, Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin describes a new sense of community in the wake of 2019.
City Manager Ken Striplin: New Year, New Sense of Community
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection has certified a new vegetation treatment program that will help minimize wildland fire risk across the state while ensuring the highest level of environmental oversight.
California Fire Officials OK Vegetation Treatment Program
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
A Santa Clarita Valley tradition continued Wednesday when the first SCV baby born at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital was a girl delivered by a woman who grew up in the valley since she was a baby.
First SCV Baby of 2020 Continues Family Tradition
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Pavement construction will reduce the number of lanes available on the northbound side of Interstate 5 in Burbank beginning Friday at 10 p.m., and the lanes are scheduled to reopen Monday at 4 a.m.
Construction to Reduce Lanes on I-5 This Weekend
Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair
The Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County will begin work on Tuesday, January 7, to repair the sewer line below Magic Mountain Parkway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard in Valencia.
Jan. 7-8: Lane Closures in Valencia for Sewer Line Repair
Angeles National Forest Sending Local Firefighters to Australia
Twenty local firefighters who battled the Saddle Ridge Fire in October are preparing to head to Melbourne, Australia to assist the Victoria Rural Fire Service in wildfire suppression operations.
Angeles National Forest Sending Local Firefighters to Australia
Tony Bell, Longtime County Spokesman, to Retire
Tony Bell, assistant chief deputy and communications director for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, will retire from his current position at the end of January, after 18 years of service to the county.
Tony Bell, Longtime County Spokesman, to Retire
Feinstein Urges Senate Support for Impeachment Witnesses, Documents
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has called on her colleagues to support Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s call for key witnesses and documents related to the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Feinstein Urges Senate Support for Impeachment Witnesses, Documents
SCV Deputies Arrest Granada Hills Man in Valencia
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station arrested a Granada Hills man on drug charges and driving on a suspended license in the Valencia Industrial Center on New Year's Eve.
SCV Deputies Arrest Granada Hills Man in Valencia
LASD Recruits Honor Fallen Deputy David March
On a cold December morning, dozens of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits listened to words spoken by the widow of Deputy David March.
LASD Recruits Honor Fallen Deputy David March
Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests in SCV During Holiday
Close to a dozen motorists were arrested in the SCV over the New Year’s Day holiday, about the same number of arrests as last year, prompting law enforcement officers to once again remind motorists of the consequences of such a dangerously bad decision.
Nearly a Dozen DUI Arrests in SCV During Holiday
Today in SCV History (Jan. 3)
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
Rover landing
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Great Basin District is seeking to hire ten Visitor Services Park Aides for the 2020 spring Antelope Valley poppy season.
California Poppy Reserve Hiring Seasonal Park Aides
Man Detained After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on Metrolink
A man was detained after allegedly brandishing a gun on a Metrolink train in Newhall on Thursday.
Man Detained After Allegedly Brandishing Gun on Metrolink
First Sierra Snowpack Survey Bodes Well for California
(CN) – The men in blue winter jackets and black snow pants trudged deliberately to the microphone to deliver the good news – the Sierra Nevada snowpack is in good shape as the calendar flips to 2020, which bodes well for California.
First Sierra Snowpack Survey Bodes Well for California
Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
When Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin learned that he was going to play running back in the 2019 football season, he didn’t flinch. Rather, he headed straight to the weight room.
Golden Valley’s Johnathan Kaelin Tops 2019 All-SCV Football List
Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Fatemeh Kian will demonstrate watercolor at the Monday, Feb. 17, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA).
Feb. 17: Fatemeh Kian Demonstrates Watercolor at Barnes & Noble
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings have assigned defenseman Markus Phillips to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
Kings Defensemen Markus Phillips Returns to Guelph
City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking community members of all ages to participate in a new talent contest called “You’re The Best,” which will make its debut on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7:00 p.m.
City Seeking Community Members for New, ‘Outrageous,’ Monthly Talent Show
Saugus XC Runs 2nd Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile
Saugus High School ran the Second Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile Wednesday morning, a New Year’s Day tradition that is becoming near and dear to Centurion students and alumni alike.
Saugus XC Runs 2nd Annual Splish Splash Downhill Mile
SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories
The Trinity Classical Academy girls hoops team defeated Boron High School 41-26 in the Arvin Tournament in Bakersfield on Saturday.
SCV Hoops Roundup: Trinity Girls, Saugus Boys Both Pick Up Victories
%d bloggers like this: