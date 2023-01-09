header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 9
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
| Monday, Jan 9, 2023
Filming SCV
File photo. Filming in a SCV neighborhood.


The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 9 – Sunday, Jan. 15.

The productions filming locally are:

– Good Trouble – television show

– CSI: Vegas – television show

– Mayans MC – television show

– NCIS – television show

– Botched – television show

– The Sterling Affairs – television show

– Agent Evolution – feature

– HEB – commercial

– Jersey Mike’s – commercial

– Buckle – still photo

– Candlelight – student

The city of Santa Clarita saw an increase in location filming in 2021 as the industry began rebounding from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Santa Clarita Film Office reported 570 film permits and 1,505 location film days, which generated an estimated $37.6 million in economic impact to the community.

This represents a 62 percent increase in permits, a 42.6 percent increase in film days and a 40.8 percent increase to the estimated economic impact when compared to 2020, according to a release issued by Santa Clarita Public Information Officer Carrie Lujan.

In 2021 the Film Office recorded more than 500 permits, over 1,400 film days and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

“Santa Clarita has a rich history of film production and location filming, and we are thrilled to see the numbers have rebounded from the pandemic shutdowns,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste. “Filming provides thousands of jobs locally and supports every segment of our local economy. We continue to be a film-friendly City and ensure our beautiful valley remains a top choice for productions now … and well into the future.”

Many factors have contributed to the continued success of filming in Santa Clarita, including the City’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program.

The Santa Clarita Valley is also located within the entertainment industry’s advantageous “Thirty Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as many diverse locations.

Last year, television shows accounted for more than half of the film days reported in 2021. Locally based shows include “Cesar’s Way,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Dollface,” “Good Trouble,” “Holey Moley,” “LA Fire and Rescue,” “Mayans MC,” “Miracle Workers,” “NCIS,” “Promised Land,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Westworld,” “Wipeout” and “With Love.”

Other shows that have been filmed on location in Santa Clarita this past year include “911,” “911: Lonestar,” “American Crime Story: Impeachment,” “American Horror Story,” “Atypical,” “Blindspotting,” “The Dropout,” “Euphoria,” “Foodtastic,” “Hacks,” “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “Shameless” and “This is Us.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in 2021, including “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Snake Eyes,” which were filmed at local sound stages.

Other films, including “892,” “Baby Stealer,” “The Blueprint,” “Christmas with My Ex,” “Dead Wrong,” “Dog,” “Kimi,” “My Escort Best Friend,” “Next Exit,” “Wildflower” and more, were filmed on location. In addition, many music videos for artists including Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber were shot on location in Santa Clarita, in addition to various commercials and online content.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall

Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Monday, Jan 9, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 9 - Sunday, Jan. 15.
FULL STORY...

‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings

‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting

Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk

City Inviting Residents to MLK Day Unity Walk
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road on Monday, Jan 16, at 9 a.m.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
A hit and run driver plowed through the back gate of ARTree Community Arts Center and hit the building on Dec. 19.
ARTree to Remain Open Despite Ongoing Repairs
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
In response to a national crisis that increasingly is showing up in Santa Clarita Valley homes, streets and even parks, The Signal, Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the city of Santa Clarita, the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the William S. Hart Union High School District and other community partners are teaming up for a Fentanyl Town Hall Thursday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: The Signal Hosting Fentanyl Town Hall
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Los Angeles County has come together to launch an innovative program that will keep homeowners advised when activity occurs on an individual’s property by using registrants' email addresses.
County Expands Existing Fraud Notification Program
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—Matehya Bryant's jump shot with 11 seconds remaining allowed UC Riverside to defeat CSUN 53-52 in Big West women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Fall to UC Riverside 53-52
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
RIVERSIDE, Calif.  - California State University, Northridge's Men's Basketball could not overcome a tough shooting night in a 68-45 defeat to UC Riverside on Saturday at the SRC Arena.
UC Riverside Downs CSUN 68-45
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Jan. 9 - Sunday, Jan. 15.
Filming in Santa Clarita Includes 11 Productions
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
On Saturday, Jan. 7,  deputies responded to the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:30 p.m. regarding gun shots heard in the area.
Suspect in Canyon Country Shooting Still Outstanding
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
Education is the best way to fight fentanyl overdoses and save lives.
Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger | Fentanyl Town Hall
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy-involved shooting of a male adult.
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.   
Donate Blood for Chance to Win Super Bowl LVII Trip
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond was sworn in for his second term as the 28th State Superintendent of Public Instruction in a ceremony in Los Angeles Saturday.
State Schools Chief Sworn in for Second Term
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three additional deaths and 134 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with 61 additional deaths and 5,184 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 134 New SCV Cases; Three Additional Deaths
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
With significant winter weather impacting the majority of the state this week, the Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Californians to stay off the roads if possible and take precautions if you must drive.
DMV Urges Drivers to Take Precautions During Winter Storms
Ocean Water Quality Advisory in Effect for All L.A. County Beaches
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
Ocean Water Quality Advisory in Effect for All L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Jan. 9)
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
Tejon quake map
Historic Wagon Route Through SCV Gets Its Due
The “Butterfield Overland National Historic Trail” came into existence Thursday, and it runs right through the heart of Santa Clarita.
Historic Wagon Route Through SCV Gets Its Due
Today in SCV History (Jan. 8)
1869 - Sanford Lyon, Henry Wiley and William Jenkins begin drilling the first oil well in Pico Canyon [story]
spring pole
Today in SCV History (Jan. 7)
1943 - Actor William S. Hart announces intent to bequeath Newhall estate to the public [story]
William S. Hart
Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Friday that more than 350 elementary schools have been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished Schools Program, including five local schools in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Five SCV Schools Selected for California Distinguished Award
SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
The 2023 Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year dinner, an annual premier volunteer recognition event, will be held on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., at the Hyatt Valencia and nominations are now open.
SCV Man & Woman of the Year Nominations Now Open
Jan. 10: Fostering Youth Independence Ally Training
The year-end fundraising campaign by Fostering Youth Independence raised its highest ever amount since its founding and experienced an unprecedented outpouring of support from the Santa Clarita community.
Jan. 10: Fostering Youth Independence Ally Training
‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
Become part of the next temporary public art piece in Santa Clarita when you step into “The Living Quilt,” a new collaboration between the city of Santa Clarita and California Institute of the Arts’ Professor John Hawk.
‘The Living Quilt’ Temporary Public Art Piece Coming to Newhall Crossings
CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist
California State University, Northridge is looking for a Media Relations Specialist.
CSUN Looking for Media Relations Specialist
Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, beginning with a special meeting at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
Jan. 10: City Council Regular Meeting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: