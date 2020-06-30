Firefighters Respond to 5-Acre Blaze Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters received reports of a 1-acre vegetation fire in light fuels running at around 1:05 p.m. on The Old Road and Calgrove Boulevard, according to Leslie Lua, Fire Department spokeswoman.

“The fire is near the 5 freeway, on the side of the road,” she said, adding that the fire had grown to about 2 to 3 acres by around 1:20 p.m.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the blaze, dubbed the Calgrove Fire, had grown to 5 acres in light to medium fuels, according to the LACFD in tweeted.

No structures threatened or injuries were reported.