Calgrove Fire
Firefighters respond to Calgrove Fire in Stevenson Ranch on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Courtesy photo.

 

Firefighters Respond to 5-Acre Blaze Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to a brush fire in Stevenson Ranch near Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters received reports of a 1-acre vegetation fire in light fuels running at around 1:05 p.m. on The Old Road and Calgrove Boulevard, according to Leslie Lua, Fire Department spokeswoman.

“The fire is near the 5 freeway, on the side of the road,” she said, adding that the fire had grown to about 2 to 3 acres by around 1:20 p.m.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the blaze, dubbed the Calgrove Fire, had grown to 5 acres in light to medium fuels, according to the LACFD in tweeted.

No structures threatened or injuries were reported.

No Comments for : Firefighters Respond to 5-Acre Blaze Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Firefighters Respond to 5-Acre Blaze Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5

    Firefighters Respond to 5-Acre Blaze Near Calgrove Boulevard, I-5

    1 hour ago
  • Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget

    Newsom Signs $202 Billion State Budget

    5 hours ago
  • Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured

    Newhall Crash Leaves 3 Injured

    6 hours ago
  • L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants

    L.A. County, City Partner to Deploy $3M in Small Business, Nonprofit Grants

    6 hours ago
  • Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas

    Caltrans Enters Lease Agreement with XpressWest for High Speed Rail Between SoCal, Vegas

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (June 30)

    Today in SCV History (June 30)

    15 hours ago
  • L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend

    L.A. County to Close Beaches, Nix Fireworks Displays on 4th of July Weekend

    22 hours ago
  • Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M

    Spectrum Brokers Sale of Commercial Lot on Soledad for $1.5M

    22 hours ago
  • WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show

    WiSH Unveils Winners of First SCV Virtual Talent Show

    23 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Community Spread Spikes; 3,136 Total SCV Cases

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.