March 14
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Big Improvements Coming to The Old Road
| Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
The Old Road project

Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that serves the Santa Clarita Valley, that is frequently used by locals and commuters when traffic on the Interstate 5 is snarled due to roadwork or emergency closures.

The proposed multi-year road improvement project targets the stretch of the road along the unincorporated communities by Stevenson Ranch–from Magic Mountain Parkway to Henry Mayo Drive–west of the city of Santa Clarita.

The project would reconstruct and widen portions of the Old Road to six lanes and add a protected bicycle lane in each direction.

The Old Road project would also replace two bridges, including the Old Road over the Santa Clara River bridge, which is currently classified as structurally deficient by the Federal Highway Administration for seismic, flood, and highway design.

Los Angeles County’s Public Works filed a Notice of Availability of the Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment for the project last month, and will host a hybrid in-person and virtual public meeting to obtain community input on Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.  The meeting will take place at Stevenson Ranch Library, located at 25950 The Old Road, Stevenson Ranch, CA 91381.

“Large scale road improvements like this one are complex and have a lot of moving parts,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “It has taken six years to get to this point and there are still important milestones ahead–including obtaining an environmental clearance–but we’re getting closer. I’m hopeful community members will participate in the meeting so that they are informed of what’s ahead. The goal is to break ground in 2024 with community enthusiasm and support of this Old Road project.”

More information about the proposed project can be found at pw.lacounty.gov/projects/the-old-road-over-santa-clara-river.
Ocean Advisory Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Advisory Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning for March 13

Ocean Water Warning for March 13
Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
FULL STORY...

County Chief Sustainability Office Annual Report

County Chief Sustainability Office Annual Report
Tuesday, Mar 12, 2024
Check out the Los Angeles County Chief Sustainability Office’s newly released Annual Report, which details the progress the county has made on the 12 overarching goals of the OurCounty Plan.
FULL STORY...

March 9 Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory

March 9 Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
Due to current rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Matadors Earn First Big West Tourney Game in 10 Years
The California State University, Northridge men’s basketball team outlasted defending Big West champion University of California, Santa Barbara Wednesday, 87-84 in overtime, to win a game in the Big West Basketball Championship tournament for the first time since 2014.
Matadors Earn First Big West Tourney Game in 10 Years
Lady Cougs Outlast Chaffey 7-5
College of the Canyons picked up another non-conference victory, this time outlasting visiting Chaffey College 7-5 at Whitten Field on Tuesday.
Lady Cougs Outlast Chaffey 7-5
Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is proud to announce their continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students
March 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is holding an in-person meeting Thursday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m.
March 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
CTG Hosts Auditions for Two Comedies
Auditions for "The Play that Goes Wrong" and "Neil Simon's Come Blown Your Horn" will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall.
CTG Hosts Auditions for Two Comedies
March 19: Santa Clarita Tourism Advisory Board Special Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday, March 19 at 3 p.m., in the Mural Room of City Hall.
March 19: Santa Clarita Tourism Advisory Board Special Meeting
March 26-30: Tejon Outlets Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt
Experience the exhilaration of Outlets at Tejon's Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt, returning this spring from March 26 to March 30.
March 26-30: Tejon Outlets Golden Egg Scavenger Hunt
Big Improvements Coming to The Old Road
Los Angeles County is gearing up to make big improvements to The Old Road, a major highway and artery that serves the Santa Clarita Valley, that is frequently used by locals and commuters when traffic on the Interstate 5 is snarled due to roadwork or emergency closures.
Big Improvements Coming to The Old Road
COC Names Jaclyn Wosk, Hugo Boyer Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Jaclyn Wosk (women's tennis) and Hugo Boyer (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 4-9.
COC Names Jaclyn Wosk, Hugo Boyer Athletes of the Week
CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season
Tax season often brings stress and anxiety, with concerns about correctly filling out forms, but did you know that California State University, Northridge’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Clinic can help smooth out the process?
CSUN’s VITA Clinic Returns for Tax Season
Ocean Advisory Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Advisory Issued for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Ocean Water Warning for March 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for March 13
March 21: SENSES Block Party Returns with Neon Night
Step into a world of vibrant lights and pulsating beats at the electrifying Neon Night SENSES Block Party on Thursday, March 21.
March 21: SENSES Block Party Returns with Neon Night
April 26: SCV Job Fair Returns
The Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation has partnered with College of the Canyons, the city of Santa Clarita, the Chamber of Commerce, and America's Job Centers of California to host another valley-wide job fair.
April 26: SCV Job Fair Returns
March 21: Children’s Bureau Hosts Virtual Orientation For Prospective Foster Families
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
March 21: Children’s Bureau Hosts Virtual Orientation For Prospective Foster Families
New Online Application for Clean Air Vehicle Decals Offers Faster Service
Californians applying for a Clean Air Vehicle decal can now enter the digital service express lane with a new online option from the Department of Motor Vehicles.
New Online Application for Clean Air Vehicle Decals Offers Faster Service
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free Clears First Committee
Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his measure to make wildfire settlement payments tax-free passed out of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Make Wildfire Settlements Tax-Free Clears First Committee
Marcia Mayeda | The Rewards of Adopting
In March of 2022 my husband and I volunteered to provide foster care for a two-year-old female Great Pyrenees dog for the Great Pyrenees Association of Southern California Rescue.
Marcia Mayeda | The Rewards of Adopting
CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities
California State University, Northridge has received a $1.25 million federal grant to develop an interdisciplinary program to bridge the divide between those who work with young children with disabilities, educators, behavior interventionists and speech-language pathologists.
CSUN Receives $1M Grant to Bridge the Divide Between Those Who Work with Young Children with Disabilities
Today in SCV History (March 13)
1882 - Henry Mayo Newhall dies at 56 of erysipelas he contracted in SCV, his immune system having been weakened by malaria 2 years earlier [story]
Henry M. Newhall
March 14: Arts Commission to Review Updates on City Art Projects
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, March 14 at 6 p.m.
March 14: Arts Commission to Review Updates on City Art Projects
CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals
As political polarization threatens the foundations of American democracy, newsrooms across the nation — which have long played a vital role in checking political power and keeping the citizenry informed — are laying off staff or disappearing all together.
CSUN Prof Confident Media Will Survive Recent Newsroom Upheavals
March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
Connect with other businesses and attend the Valley Industry Association After Five networking mixer on Thursday, March. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Resurgence IT, 25031 Avenue Stanford STE 10, Valencia, CA 91354.
March 28: VIA After Five Business Mixer at Resurgence IT
