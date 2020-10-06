Flair Cleaners Now Accepting Donations for Cancer Fundraiser

Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers. Customers and community members can donate through Saturday, Oct. 31, at all four Flair Cleaners locations. Pickup and Delivery customers can email FlairCares@FlairCleaners.com or call Flair at (661) 753-9900 (Valencia location) for information on ways to donate.

“These diseases affect thousands in our communities every year, including customers, friends, and family,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “This month we are raising funds for three nonprofits that work to make a difference in our communities and support efforts to find cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.”

100% of all donations will go directly to these nonprofits as specified by customers. Flair will match the total donations up to $5,000 for the campaign.

– National Breast Cancer Foundation – providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education, and support services.

– ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer – working to end prostate cancer, advance research, and improve the lives of men and their families.

– CURE Childhood Cancer – raising funds to advance research, lobby important legislation, and provide support to thousands of childhood cancer patients and their families.

About Flair Cleaners

