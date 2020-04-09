Flair Cleaners Offering Free No-Touch Home Pickup & Delivery

Flair Cleaners is offering free No-Touch Home Pickup and Delivery in order to help customers adhere to the Safer at Home guidelines.

Flair will schedule your pickup as soon as they hear from you. Place your order outside in a visible spot or on the hook Flair provides.

Flair Cleaners is also open for counter service.

To sign up for the service and schedule pickup, email Flair at wedeliver@flaircleaners.com or call the Valencia location at (661) 753-9900 during the shop’s modified hours from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.