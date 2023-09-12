FYI Kicks Off School Year for Local Foster Youth

Dozens of youth served by Fostering Youth Independence were excited and equipped to go back to school following the non-profit’s seventh annual Back to School Bash and third Career Fair.

After a taco dinner a panel of six presenters shared a little about their career paths, the educational requirements and what their jobs entailed. The presenters were Alicia Ceroni, Gena Vlaming, George Balli, Justin Walters, Joshua Maddux, Kate Haney and Selina Thomas. Many foster youth have not had much exposure to different careers and hearing from these professionals helped broaden their horizons.

The youth were also provided with new backpacks and supplies to start the new school year.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office sponsored the event and the Sanctuary Church generously donated school supplies. FYI Ally Tracy Quick donated snacks, household and hygiene items.

Christ Lutheran Church donated their facility for the event and event Chair Katy Williams and a host of volunteers contributed their time and talents to the event’s success.

Fostering Youth Independence is the largest Santa Clarita-based nonprofit supporting local foster youth and currently serves 76 transition-age (16-25 years) foster youth in the Santa Clarita Valley.

It supports local foster youth in a variety of ways. It assigns each youth a caring adult volunteer Ally and a program coordinator to help them set and achieve goals in areas such as education, employment, housing, finances, health, transportation, assistance with college applications, enrollment and class registration, and referrals to resources for food, housing, health, mental health and employment. It also provides emergency financial assistance when an unexpected expense such as a car repair threatens to derail a youth’s educational plans.

FYI offers The Study Place for learning support and tutoring, a Ready, Set, Drive! program to assist youth in obtaining their driver’s license, hosts events throughout the year where the youth can connect with other youth and Allies to create a network of support, and partners with College of the Canyons for referrals and counseling. It also provides school supplies and holiday gifts.

For more information about FYI and how to support local foster youth visit www.fyifosteryouth.org.

