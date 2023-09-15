Get Ready to Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced the release of a brand-new early literacy program, “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.”

Created with the littlest residents of Santa Clarita in mind, this program will help guide parents, caregivers and teachers towards supporting and teaching children ages birth to kindergarten about the importance of reading by challenging them to finish 1,000 books before the start of kindergarten.

Five subjects are integrated into this innovative program, including singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. The library has created 2023 and 2024 yearly calendars filled with daily tasks that you and your child can complete together. From singing the A-B-C’s and solving puzzles to writing a poem and reading a new book, each activity will help strengthen comprehension, language and vocabulary skills. Also, be sure to visit your local library. At each branch there are programs and activities like crafts on the patio, Bilingual Storytime and more for participants.

Get involved in this free program and help your little ones become confident in reading, writing, talking, playing and more.

Whether you’re a parent, caregiver, aunt, uncle, grandparent or teacher, there is something for everyone. The “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” calendar is currently available in English and located on the library’s website.

The library will have a Spanish version available in the near future.

To download and find other resources, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/1K.

Also follow the Santa Clarita Public Library (@scvpubliclibrary) on Instagram and Facebook for updates on events and programs.

The Santa Clarita Library is kicking off the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program with a day-long Read-a-thon at the Old Town Newhall Library on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Storytimes will be held at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There are three libraries to visit in the Santa Clarita Library system.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Valencia Library

23743 W. Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

