header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 15
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Get Ready to Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
| Friday, Sep 15, 2023
Santa Clarita library

The Santa Clarita Public Library has announced the release of a brand-new early literacy program, “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.”

Created with the littlest residents of Santa Clarita in mind, this program will help guide parents, caregivers and teachers towards supporting and teaching children ages birth to kindergarten about the importance of reading by challenging them to finish 1,000 books before the start of kindergarten.

Five subjects are integrated into this innovative program, including singing, talking, reading, writing and playing. The library has created 2023 and 2024 yearly calendars filled with daily tasks that you and your child can complete together. From singing the A-B-C’s and solving puzzles to writing a poem and reading a new book, each activity will help strengthen comprehension, language and vocabulary skills. Also, be sure to visit your local library. At each branch there are programs and activities like crafts on the patio, Bilingual Storytime and more for participants.

Get involved in this free program and help your little ones become confident in reading, writing, talking, playing and more.

Whether you’re a parent, caregiver, aunt, uncle, grandparent or teacher, there is something for everyone. The “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” calendar is currently available in English and located on the library’s website.

The library will have a Spanish version available in the near future.

To download and find other resources, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/1K.

Also follow the Santa Clarita Public Library (@scvpubliclibrary) on Instagram and Facebook for updates on events and programs.

The Santa Clarita Library is kicking off the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program with a day-long Read-a-thon at the Old Town Newhall Library on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Storytimes will be held at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There are three libraries to visit in the Santa Clarita Library system.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library

18601 Soledad Canyon Road,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Town Newhall Library

24500 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Valencia Library

23743 W. Valencia Blvd.,

Valencia, CA 91355

(661) 259-0750

Monday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

1000 books before kindergarten
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Get Ready to Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten

Get Ready to Read 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
FULL STORY...

Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall

Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita will host the next to last SENSES Block Part of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. This month's theme is "Tailgate Party."
FULL STORY...

‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall

‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall
Friday, Sep 15, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This captivating showcase will run from Sept. 15 through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 19: Planning Commission Regular Meeting

Sept. 19: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Thursday, Sep 14, 2023
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
FULL STORY...

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions

Filming in Santa Clarita Includes Five Productions
Monday, Sep 11, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 11 - Sunday, Sept. 17.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Schiavo’s Critical Legislation Sent to Governor’s Desk
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that at the close of the Legislative session on Thursday, sept. 14, seven key pieces of her authored legislation are now on the desk of Calfornia Governor Gavin Newsom.
Schiavo’s Critical Legislation Sent to Governor’s Desk
Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall
The city of Santa Clarita will host the next to last SENSES Block Part of the season on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Old Town Newhall on Main Street. This month's theme is "Tailgate Party."
Sept. 21: SENSES Street Wide Tailgate in Old Town Newhall
CDPH Announces $16.3 Million in Awards for Youth Suicide Prevention
Suicide is the second leading cause of death among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 in California. To support the mental health and wellbeing of California’s young people, the California Department of Public Health awarded $16,380,000 in grants to 34 youth-serving tribal and community-based organizations to support the implementation of its Youth Suicide Prevention Media and Outreach Campaign.
CDPH Announces $16.3 Million in Awards for Youth Suicide Prevention
CSUN’s Exclusive John Singleton Exhibit Inspires Fall ’23 Cinematheque
CSUN Cinematheque will present the film series, “John Singleton & the Auteurs that Inspired Him,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20. The series is inspired by a standing exhibition of the late filmmaker’s private vintage foreign poster collection on display at California State University, Northridge.
CSUN’s Exclusive John Singleton Exhibit Inspires Fall ’23 Cinematheque
‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the opening of its latest art exhibition, “Pop Culture,” at the First Floor Gallery within Santa Clarita’s City Hall. This captivating showcase will run from Sept. 15 through Jan. 12, with a special reception event planned for Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
‘Pop Culture’ Art Exhibit Opens at Santa Clarita City Hall
Canyons Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 18 in Opening CCCSIA Poll
College of the Canyons men's soccer is ranked No. 18 in the initial California Community College Sports Information Association Top-20 poll released Sept. 13.
Canyons Men’s Soccer Ranked No. 18 in Opening CCCSIA Poll
Today in SCV History (Sept. 15)
1970 - SCV voters recall two Hart School Board members who didn't let Canyon students protest the Vietnam War [story]
voting
Two Mustangs Named NAIA Athletes of the Week
Brint Laubach and Hannah Fredericks have been named the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's NAIA National Cross Country Athletes of the Week.
Two Mustangs Named NAIA Athletes of the Week
Despite Win Over Cal State Dominguez Hills, Lady Mustangs Suffer Loss
Ellie Radmilovich and Sinclair Ferguson scored two first half goals and the defense stayed stout late in the game as The Master's University grabbed a road win against Cal State Dominguez Hills 2-1 Wednesday.
Despite Win Over Cal State Dominguez Hills, Lady Mustangs Suffer Loss
Sept. 19: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
Sept. 19: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
Sept. 30: COC Invites Community to Homecoming Celebration
The College of the Canyon Athletic Department and Associated Student Government (ASG) are inviting students, staff and community members to attend the 2023 Homecoming Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Cougar Stadium.
Sept. 30: COC Invites Community to Homecoming Celebration
Jason Gibbs | Opportunity to Grow at Business for Artists Conference
No matter where you look in our City, different forms of artistic expression inspire, connect us and evoke a wide range of feelings.
Jason Gibbs | Opportunity to Grow at Business for Artists Conference
Sept. 15: Mezcal Tasting Comes to Madre Restaurant
Join Madre Restaurant in Valencia Friday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m., as Don Alberto Martinez will be sharing his experience as a Maestro Mezcalero and his amazing Mezcal expressions.
Sept. 15: Mezcal Tasting Comes to Madre Restaurant
Marcia Mayeda | Tips for Bringing Pets to Work
Last month I wrote about the benefits of pets in the workplace.
Marcia Mayeda | Tips for Bringing Pets to Work
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Teachers of the Year
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the Governing Board Wednesday.
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Teachers of the Year
Oct. 14: St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Pasta Dinner
Join St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for a Pasta Dinner.
Oct. 14: St. Kateri Knights of Columbus Pasta Dinner
COC Names Katelyn Catu, Chase Moynihan Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Katelyn Catu (women's cross country) and Chase Moynihan (men's soccer) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 4-9.
COC Names Katelyn Catu, Chase Moynihan Student-Athletes of the Week
CSU Board Approves Multi-Year Tuition Hike
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has approved a multi-year tuition proposal that will increase tuition by six percent per year for five years, and help to bring stability to the university's budget.
CSU Board Approves Multi-Year Tuition Hike
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Updated Vaccines Available Soon in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 220 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: Updated Vaccines Available Soon in L.A. County
Today in SCV History (Sept. 14)
1924 - SCV Deputy Ed Brown killed in shootout with Gus Le Brun [story]
Deputy Ed Brown
Oct 20: Principal for a Day is Back
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is excited to announce a special fun event for the community. 
Oct 20: Principal for a Day is Back
Sept 13: City Cinemas in the Park Presents “Top Gun: Maverick”
City Cinemas in the Park will screen the film "Top Gun: Maverick" on Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m.
Sept 13: City Cinemas in the Park Presents “Top Gun: Maverick”
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 13
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for Sept. 13
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: