Girl Scouts To Hold Fundraiser For Dorsey Family

A troop of local Girl Scouts is set to host a silver-medal fundraiser for the Dorsey family this coming Saturday, pairing item donations with purchases at Firehouse Subs.

According to the three local Girl Scouts of Troop No. 70842 organizing the fundraiser, 13-year-olds Jordin Meadows, Haylee Fick and Karina Costill-Kelly, the event is designed to raise money for the three young Dorsey boys who lost their mother in an alleged stabbing committed by their father on April 15.

According to the three girls, 25% of the day’s total sales at Firehouse Subs will be given to the family, and they will also be running a table event outside of the restaurant that will allow for people to make direct cash deposits or donate gift cards to Target, Walmart or local restaurants.

Of the event, the girls said they believed it was important to help their local community, and were spurred to action by thinking about themselves in the situation and saying they’d take comfort in realizing that people they didn’t even know wanted to help.

Those wishing to participate in the fundraiser can visit the community event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the store front location at 23630 Valencia Blvd.

