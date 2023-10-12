Nov. 18: Annual Holiday Boutique to Support American Cancer Society

Embrace the holiday spirit and shop at the Annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society/Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Boutique will open on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.

The Annual Holiday Boutique features unique and thoughtful items for the gift-giving season including holiday gifts, hostess gifts, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind treasures, with 50+ vendors and plenty of holiday cheer.

Browse through aisles of hand-made holiday items such as greeting cards, gift bags and tags, tile coasters, wreaths and decorations. Other handcrafted items include jewelry, quilts, fleece blankets, woodwork, tea towels, and aprons.

Original gifts will be available including Simple Succulents, hand-sewn kitchen couture, LED Lit glass blocks and other home décor, along with personal items such as comfy flannel shirts, hair accessories, jewelry, and essential oils. And, of course, there will be toys.

Money raised at this event funds local cancer patient and family services, and the American Cancer Society’s vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.

Relay For Life teams donating 100% of the proceeds from their sales to the American Cancer Society include Cards For A Cure, Coasters For A Cure, Toys For A Cure, Blankets For A Cure, Patty’s Pumpkins, Team Donnie, and Buc“Cure”neers.

For more information about the Holiday Boutique, email Kathleen Pavard at SpecialEvents@SCVrelay.org.

For information about the services that the American Cancer Society provides, go to the website or call the 24/7 toll-free live chat line at 800-227-2345. Locally, please contact Abby.Smith@cancer.org. The event will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

