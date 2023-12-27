Hart Districts Reveals One Hart Award Winners for December 2023

Each month the District will recognize staff, students, and community members who exemplify the Hart District’s core values including community, creativity, caring and courage.

Below are those recognized by the district for December 2023 and some words from the district on each.

Gerardo Herincx Community

Gerardo is an integral part of our Canyon High School family. He not only ensures the students in his Spanish class are engaged in meaningful lessons, but he also makes sure they know he cares about each and everyone of them. As Canyon’s ASB director, he works countless hours to create an inclusive, interactive environment for our students and staff. He brings the fun, but more importantly he provides us with opportunities through activities and events to learn about our diverse populatIon. We are so grateful for Gerardo Hercinx and his tireless efforts and CAN DO attitude.

Kelly Wanjon Community

Kelly Wanjon is the Attendance Tech at Arroyo Seco. She was previously a campus supervisor and wears many hats in her role. She is the first person that people see when they arrive on campus. She always greets our community members professionally and with a smile and makes them feel at home. In addition to attendance, she works with teachers, students who need assistance, and parents who are dropping off items or picking up students. For all of these reasons, Kelly is receiving a One Hart Award for everything she does for our community.

Doug Stuart Creativity

Doug Stuart, English teacher at Arroyo Seco, has been working with students for more than a decade in recruiting, coaching, and selecting individuals to represent Arroyo Seco in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Business Group Speech Contest. These students compete against 8th graders from all of the district’s junior highs. Thanks to Mr. Stuart’s dedication and expertise, Arroyo Seco always does well in the competition and one of our students took first place overall this year. For all of these efforts, Mr. Stuart is being recognized with a One Hart Award for Creativity.

Jevin Smith Creativity

Golden Valley parent Jevin Smith is well-known to the GV community for his performances at school pick-up. Periodically, Mr. Smith dresses as a famous performer and dances to popular songs when picking up his kids from school, to the enjoyment of all. Many of his videos have gone viral and he was featured on the Today Show. Thank you for sharing your creativity and making coming to school fun.

Nina Zamora Caring

Nina Zamora’s leadership sets the tone for the welcoming, positive culture and climate at Bowman. Her caring heart, passion, and dedication to the Bowman community are clearly evident. She makes sure that everyone who walks through the doors at Bowman knows that they matter.

Craig Williams Creativity

Craig is a social studies teacher and athletic director at Hart. During a recent class visit, I found Craig dressed up as a judge, holding a mock trial for Napoleon during his AP World History class. Students argued from both sides of the trial and Mr. Williams presided over the arguments as judge – he even sustained an objection. Also, overseeing the winter sport of soccer, Craig has had to be very creative in the scheduling of officials as the ref association is currently on strike against CIF. Craig is creative in many ways, but we are lucky to have him at Hart. Always a nominee for teacher of the year, Craig Williams gets this One Hart award for creativity.

Maysen Bagge Creativity

Maysen Bagge exudes creativity with our students, staff and school. She elicits, organizes and directs staff to participate in our school rallies which is overwhelmingly a student body fan favorite. In addition, her creative input into our school rallies has proved successful among students and staff. She continues to go above and beyond with our cheer program in supporting activities for our cheerleading community with Friends Cheergiving, Secret Santa, Car Show, and with supporting our school athletes with creative cheer routines.

Mia Blanco Community

Mia is not only an amazing student and actively involved in ASB, but she also works at West Ranch HS, through the athletic training department and sports medicine. She is also involved with the District Student Communication Council. Mia embodies the Bowman Bulldog spirit.

Kristy Spector Creativity

Kristy Spector is a teacher leader at Rancho Pico who goes above and beyond for our students. She is our science department chair and is piloting our social emotional learning class. Kristy collaborates with our wellness coordinator to create an engaging curriculum for our students to learn the components of wellness and social emotional health. For the culminating project in the course, Kristy arranged for her students to write and illustrate anti-bullying books to read to elementary school students at Oak Hills. In addition, Kristy runs our DFY program and advises our Black Student Alliance. Kristy is willing to offer creative programs to serve our diverse student population through intellectual and social emotional exploration.

Kathleen Lindgreen Community

Kathleen Lindgreen is our extraordinary registrar on the frontlines at Rancho Pico. She is the first one to welcome our families into our school community. Kathleen is knowledgeable regarding the detailed documentation necessary for school enrollment. She is exceptionally kind, patient, and empathic to our families coming from out of the country and out of our area. She gives them all the time they need to ensure their transition to Rancho Pico is smooth and welcoming. Kathleen collaborates with all of the Rancho Pico stakeholders in a caring way. Kathleen will be retiring in January, and we look forward to her visits and substituting at our school in the future.

Dana Bobek Community

Dana Bobek is one of the original Grizzlies. She has helped shape and mold GV and establish our GV culture. To open a school and begin a culinary art pathway from scratch was a tall task, but she did an amazing job for almost 20 years at GV. Her 25 years in our district only validates how she believes in the SCV she lives in and our GV Community. She created opportunities for students and staff to create and enjoy her talents. There was seldom an empty seat in her classes. For 25 years Dana has created a place where everyone wants to be – a community. Congratulations on your retirement.

Anne Konrad Caring

Anne cares so much about West Ranch, her students, athletes, and staff. She works so hard to support our coaches and athletes. Anne also works as the Foothill League secretary to support all high schools in our district. Anne manages her time well to prioritize her responsibilities to effectively complete everything she oversees. We appreciate Coach Konrad and her caring qualities.

Deputy Swigart Caring

Deputy Swigart exemplifies caring within our Castaic community. He connects with our students as a positive presence on our campus and also creates a safe community feel with our students and staff. Deputy Swigart takes time to get to know our students and help to support positive behavioral growth.

David Ramirez Caring

David Ramirez illustrates such care in maintaining our grounds at Castaic as one of the exemplary members of our custodial staff. He takes pride and ownership in keeping our facility looking clean, well manicured and maintained. David always takes time to make things look very special for our students/staff and always offers a helpful hand when needed.

Renee Marshall Community

Renee Marshall is one of our truly amazing parents at Castaic HS. She puts her heart and soul into creating such a community for our staff and students. Renee has helped our school earn numerous grants for our music and theatre programs. She goes above and beyond to support both programs by leading bake sales for the plays, pumpkin carving for the theatre students, and holiday parties for the music students. She completely exemplifies the word community in creating a complete community atmosphere for our students and staff. She has led, organized, and facilitated staff recognition breakfasts and holiday breakfasts where every staff member receives a gift card/certificate as a special gift. You will always see Renee at all theatre plays supporting refreshment sales and intermission giveaways.

Nina Withers Community

Ms. Withers has been the Parent Advisory Council President at Arroyo Seco for the past two years. In this role, she has demonstrated her huge heart for students and staff members. Among other meaningful endeavors, she has overseen efforts by PAC to support students in need, assist with staff recognition, and provide scholarships for outstanding students. Her positive energy and willingness to help are incredible assets to the Arroyo Seco community.

Heather Noltemeyer Caring

Heather is one of our Instructional Assistants in our Living Skills program for students with more severe needs. Heather is the epitome of what it means to care for others at all times, but especially when they struggle most. She cares deeply for the students she works with and the staff that are her family as well. Everyone who works with her will tell you Heather is a person that can ALWAYS be relied on. Heather is also a great example of courage, because she gives of herself to others all day at work AND she is back in school getting her degree and special education teaching credential. Congratulations to Heather.

