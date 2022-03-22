Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Holds Popcorn Fundraiser

Santa Clarita Valley residents who want to support the Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football program can support the team’s popcorn fundraiser.

The team is currently selling popcorn to help offset the costs that it takes to run a successful Football program.

The funds raised will help pay for expenses, such as safety equipment, uniforms, travel expenses and team meals.

To purchase popcorn visit Grizzly Popcorn Fundraiser.

All items will be shipped directly to you.

The fundraiser will run for another week.

